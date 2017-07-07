Boy, Girl or Other: several legal challenges seek to have a gender-neutral option on government documents. A new survey shows Canadians are divided on the issue

Boy, Girl or Other: several legal challenges seek to have a gender-neutral option on government documents. A new survey shows Canadians are almost equally divided on the issue
Photo Credit: iSTock

Male, Female, and “other”: Canadians split on “gender neutral” issue

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 7 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Gender activists have been pushing various levels of Canadian governments to end gender identification on official documents.

As it is now, all government documents requiring a gender identification list only two options, M-male, of F-female.  Activists want a gender neutral  option, or no gender identification at all.

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is working on creating a so-called “non-binary” option for its birth certificate, likely to be available upon request by 2018.

Writer and filmmaker Joshua M. Ferguson of Ontario uses the pronouns they, them, and their to reflect gender identity as a non-binary trans person. © (Preston Emerson

In west coast British Columbia, a parent has begun a legal challenge to keep a gender identification off the child’s birth certificate.

In the prairie province of Saskatchewan a group of transgender parents and child guardians are challenging the provincial government and human rights commission over “gender markers” on documents like driving licences, birth certificates, provincial health care cards, and other documents.

In the east coast island province of Newfoundland and Labrador, another application for a non-binary birth certificate was made in April of this year.

Gemma Hickey of Newfoundland and Labrador doesn’t identify as either male or female, but those are the only options on the forms at Service NL. resulting in an application for a gender-neutral birth certificate
Gemma Hickey of Newfoundland and Labrador doesn’t identify as either male or female, but those are the only options on the forms at Service NL. resulting in an application for a gender-neutral birth certificate © Eddy Kennedy/CBC

While all these cases and many other related stories have been in the news, a new survey shows some 51 per cent of Canadians are unaware of these challenges and Ontario’s plans to likely begin issuing a gender neutral birth certificate to those who want them by 2018

The change-of-sex form that Hickey filed Wednesday doesn’t include a ’neither’ option, so the alternative ’non-binary’ had to be hand-written.
The change-of-sex form that Hickey filed Wednesday doesn’t include a ’neither’ option, so the alternative ’non-binary’ had to be hand-written. © Eddy Kennedy/CBC

The Angus Reid survey of Canadians shows that of those who have hears something about the issue, a majority opposes the move.

Asked about Ontario’s position to issue gender-neutral birth certificates upon request, a majority, (58%) said they would oppose their province doing the same.

Survey Question: Based on whatever you have seen or heard about this plan (Ontario) to issue gender-neutral birth certificates upon request, would you say you support it or oppose it?
Survey Question: Based on whatever you have seen or heard about this plan (Ontario) to issue gender-neutral birth certificates upon request, would you say you support it or oppose it? © Angus Reid

Overall a slim majority of Canadians say it’s not a good thing to issue gender neutral identification upon request.

However the survey shows an age difference in response with those under age 35 more supportive of the idea, by a small margin, but those age 35 and older show a marked opposition.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
EnvironmentInternational maritime body adopts Canadian proposal on heavy fuel oil in Arctic watersAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsThe greatest outdoor show on Earth! On now!InternationalOmar Khadr cashed cheque for $10.5 million, sources sayHealth, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyMale, Female, and “other”: Canadians split on "gender neutral" issueArts and EntertainmentEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveInternationalCanada supports Ukraine’s 'faltering' reforms with nearly $7M in new fundingHealth, International, Science and TechnologyA few drops of blood lead to a breakthrough in immunologySocietyLac-Megantic residents mark 4th anniversary of rail tragedyEducation, Environment, InternationalFree online mountain course laudedHealthQuebec province to provide abortion pill for free

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine