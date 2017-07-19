Site of historical Parliament open to public

A Montreal museum is extending a major archeological dig and inviting the public to come and learn about the site of Canada’s first Parliament. In the 1800s, what is now Canada was still a colony of Britain and was ruled by the governor-general who was the Queen’s representative.

Elected representation began

Montreal was then the capital and the economic, political and social hub of the colony.

By1844, people were able to elect representatives and it was decided they would meet in a large building formerly occupied by the St. Anne’s Market. The building housed Parliament and an extensive library from then until 1849.

The riot involved thousands of people, lasted two days and the home of Canada’s first Parliament was burned down. © Radio-Canada

Ethnic tensions sparked riot

The building burned to the ground during a riot. Tension had arisen between Reformers who had formed the government and the Tories who were loyal to Britain and were uneasy about the French influence in government. It was a pivotal moment in the nascent country’s history.

The riot lasted two days and involved thousands of people.

Shortly after things settled down, Parliament was moved out of Montreal in hopes of avoiding ethnic tensions.

Now archeologists under the aegis of the Pointe-à-Callière Museum have received extra funding from the city of Montreal to extend the work that took place between 2010 and 2013.

Parliament had been sitting in what was St. Anne’s Market. © Navneet Pall/CBC

‘Spectacular discoveries’

“The most spectacular discoveries are the ones that come from the Parliament,” says archeologist Louise Pothier. “Everything is there…the burned furniture, the burned dishes from the restaurant from the restaurant of the Parliament are there. We even found some books a couple of years ago that were completely charred but were still recognizable as books.”

Visitors and historians welcome

Visitors have access to the site which is located in the historic Old Montreal part of the city. They may walk through the dig, watch archeologists work, view an outdoor exhibition and enjoy guided tours.

Pothier says it is a unique way to present an archeological site to visitors and is of value to archeologists and historians too. “It’s a great opportunity to explain and to find new data, new interpretations on the history.”