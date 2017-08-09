The sap of the giant hogweed plant can cause third-degree burns and blindness.

The sap of the giant hogweed plant can cause third-degree burns and blindness.
Photo Credit: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/file

Noxious giant hogweed plant spreading in Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is urging Canadians to document sightings of the giant hogweed plant which it says can pose a serious health hazard for humans. The extremely invasive plant is thought to have come to Canada from Asia and Eastern Europe in the 1940s and is now found in the Atlantic Provinces in the east and in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Although it only flowers once in its lifetime, the giant hogweed can produce up to 120,000 winged seeds that can live in soil for up to 15 years.
Although it only flowers once in its lifetime, the giant hogweed can produce up to 120,000 winged seeds that can live in soil for up to 15 years. © Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Plant can cause blistering, burns, blindness

If the plant’s clear sap comes into contact with the skin, exposure to sunlight will cause blistering third-degree burns. If it gets into the eyes it can cause blindness. The plant can also overcome native plants threatening biodiversity. It spreads especially quickly when seeds travel down rivers and streams. They also fly on the wind.

The conservancy suggests people who see the plant document it on apps such as iNaturalist. This provides information to scientists and to jurisdictions that seek to eradicate the plant.

Professional help is recommended

People who find the plant on their property are urged to get professionals to remove and dispose of it. Goggles, face masks, heavy gloves and protective clothing must be worn to avoid exposure. Plants should be dug up, left to dry and then put in black garbage bags in the sun for a week, advises the conservancy website. Or professionals can use herbicide in spring or fall.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Noxious giant hogweed plant spreading in Canada
  1. PDb says:
    9 August 2017 at 15 h 08 min

    Needs to be eradicated. Listen the song by Genesis ‘Return of the Giant Hogweed’

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society, SportsWorld Dwarf Games 2017 in Guelph, OntarioFires burning in B.C. slowed by long-awaited rainEducation, Immigration & RefugeUNICEF Canada educating refugee children in JordanInternationalCanada to deploy up to 20 police officers to IraqImmigration & RefugeCanadian military builds camp to house asylum seekers near U.S. borderScience and TechnologyPassword advice changes, made easier to followEnvironment, HealthNoxious giant hogweed plant spreading in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsNorth Korea says it’s released imprisoned Canadian pastorSociety, SportsWorld Dwarf Games underway in Guelph, OntarioArts and Entertainment, International, LifestyleDrake takes Toronto with new store and great show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine