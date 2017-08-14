The marketing of unhealthy food to children is blamed for increasing consumption and obesity rates.

The marketing of unhealthy food to children is blamed for increasing consumption and obesity rates.
Photo Credit: Associated Press

Pressure mounts to ban junk food marketing to children

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 14 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government has just closed its online public consultations on the plan to ban unhealthy food advertising aimed at children. A coalition of 12 non-governmental organizations will keep up the pressure for it to restrict the commercial marketing of food and beverages to those under 16 years old.

Restriction has had success, says doctor

“Currently, 90 per cent of advertisements of food and beverages directed to children are for unhealthy products,” says Dr. Jan Hux, chief science officer at Diabetes Canada, a member of the coalition. Banning them, she says, has proven effects.

Hux notes that the province of Quebec banned such advertising to children under 13 in 1980. A recent study suggests the consumption of fast food by children and youth there was 13 per cent lower than that of comparable children in the province of Ontario. Among Canadian children between six and 11 years old, the consumption of fruit and vegetables was highest in Quebec and the rate of obesity was lowest. “So we know that Quebec has successfully implemented this,” she concludes.

Listen

.

Because children have so much access to the internet, it is proposed advertising be restricted there too.
Because children have so much access to the internet, it is proposed advertising be restricted there too.

Restrictions beyond radio and TV

Hux says the concern about advertising goes beyond what is on television and radio. “With the rampant access to the internet, particularly among young people and children, that becomes a very strong source of advertising. So, marketing for this Health Canada consultation has been defined very broadly to include those kinds of advertisements beyond that—insertions  of advertisements into video games, product placement, sponsorship, promotions, celebrity endorsements—really thinking of the whole gamut of marketing.”

Striving for ‘a lifetime of healthy living’

Hux says it’s urgent the government act on this soon. She notes that more than 30 per cent of Canadian children are either overweight or obese and that can be bad for their self-esteem and their health. “Obesity is a major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. The number of Canadians with diabetes has doubled in the last 12 years and that growth continues with a new diagnosis every three minutes…so we really need to get serious about prevention.

“Making changes in childhood really sets a child up for a lifetime of healthy living.”

Unhealthy eating also contributes to heart disease and other chronic diseases. The government will hold another round of consultations before it tables legislation on the marketing of unhealthy foods to youth and children.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyDaisy Peterson Sweeney dies at 97Animals, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and TechnologyChinese baby formula made in Kingston, OntarioEnvironment, PoliticsOttawa and Inuit agree on boundaries for Arctic marine conservation areaInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian-Armenian community up in arms over Canadian defence exports to AzerbaijanHealthPressure mounts to ban junk food marketing to childrenHealth, Science and TechnologyOral cancers caused by sexual activity increaseInternational2 Canadians among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso attackAnimalsYoung beluga whale dies suddenly at Marineland“The LINK Online Sun. Aug 13, 2017”International, MilitaryCanadian armour on display as Saudi troops celebrate victory in Shia town

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Bibliothèque de Varennes, un bâtiment « net zéro »Protection de la jeunesse : les familles d'accueil obtiennent gain de causeAprès Chicago, la Californie et San Francisco poursuivent l'administration TrumpIls ont traversé le Canada en dépensant 9,99 $Chalk River : l’opposition au dépotoir de déchets radioactifs prend de l’ampleurL'ALENA se doit d'être moderne et progressiste, dit Freeland« Le racisme est diabolique », déclare TrumpLes Red Wings dénoncent l'utilisation de leur logo par des suprémacistesUn Québec indépendant ferait respecter sa frontière, selon Jean-François LiséeLa capacité d'accueil des demandeurs d'asile grimpera à près de 1200 à Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle
U.S. militia supporter arrested in plot reminiscent of Oklahoma City bombingBoth Korean leaders, U.S. signal turn to diplomacy amid missile crisisTop CEOs begin exodus from White House council after Trump's response to CharlottesvilleHeritage minister orders CRTC to review decision lowering Canadian contentInvestigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosisU of T says no 'nationalist rally' to be hosted on campus, not ruling out possibilityArmenian-Canadians urge Liberals to stop export of armoured vehicles to AzerbaijanFormer Toronto teacher and Montreal-based volunteer killed in Burkina Faso attackB.C. to end grizzly bear trophy hunting after this seasonThere is no moral equivalency when it comes to neo-Nazi white supremacy: Robyn Urback