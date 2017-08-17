Calgary goes from the old, high-pressure sodium bulbs, seen at the left, to the cooler white light of the new LED fixtures, seen on the right.
Photo Credit: City of Calgary

Calgary light conversion observed from space

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 17 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Calgary, the largest city in Alberta, has undergone a transformation that has changed the night from orange to blue.

After replacing 80,000 street lights with new LED bulbs the city expects to save $5 million (Cdn) a year in electricity costs.

Completed a year ahead of schedule, the project cost $32 million (Cdn).

Another advantage with the LED bulbs is the reduction of light pollution.

Observed from space

and all my friends in !

Astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted a photo of the city from orbit in the Space Station in November 2015 that showed the transition in progress. © @StationCDRKelly

The LED bulbs light a more narrow area, concentrating on the streets and sidewalks below, instead of radiating out and upward.

Troy McLeaod, the city roads director, told CBC News, that the money saved will go into improving streetlight infrastructure, including light poles and underground wires.

Calgary, one of the younger cities in Canada, has about 90,000 streetlights with underground wiring that is more than 50 years old.

The 10,000 remaining lights are more decorative fixtures and need more specialized fixtures.

Astronaut Scott Kelly,an avid observer, tweeted a photo of the city from orbit  in November 2015 that showed the transition in progress.

Scott Kelly is now back on earth. He’s the astronaut who has a twin brother, Mark, that is allowing NASA to do more in depth study on the effects of orbit in their Twins Study.

Scott Kelly and cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko were the first-ever to fly a yearlong mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS)

And Kelly, who credits Tom Wolfe’s book, ‘The Right Stuff’ with his direction in life, has his own book about his experiences in space, coming out in October.  It’s called Endurance.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsRCMP has intercepted 3,800 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec since Aug. 1International, PoliticsOttawa will match over $21.3M donated by Canadians for famine reliefEclipse a partial experience for CanadaInternational, PoliticsDEVELOPING: Canada condemns Barcelona attackAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Health, History, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCNE, 'The Ex' opens tomorrow in TorontoEconomy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyCalgary light conversion observed from spaceYour choices, our promise!EnvironmentYou love whales? Read RCI's reports on themEnvironmentDiamond carrot harvested 13 years laterB.C. wildfire season worst ever

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine