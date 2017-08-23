Lexus paid the Calgary Airport Authority for the right to put its name on five parking spaces for the exclusive use of people who drive its vehicles. The airport made an unfortunate choice to use spots previously reserved for the disabled.

Photo Credit: Dan McGarvey/CBC

Public relations parking blunders.

Wednesday 23 August, 2017

Recently, the Calgary Airport Authority had to quickly backtrack on a parking lot decision that led to protests.

Calgary is the largest city in the prairie province of Alberta, just slightly bigger than the provincial capital Edmonton, and has the fourth busiest airport in the country.

Recently they signed a marketing deal with luxury car manufacturer Lexus to provide prime “exclusive” parking for Lexus owners as a way to generate more revenue for the airport authority.

The trouble is that they converted spaces for disabled persons into the exclusive luxury spots.

A family who uses the disabled spots were surprised to find the usual accessible spots were now reserved for the luxury car owners.

That resulted in a complaint and embarrassing media exposure.

The airport quickly apologized for the gaffe and said it would revert the spots back “asap”.

Lexus for its part also apologized noting that it was in no way responsible for choosing the spots and had requested the airport revert the handicapped spots.

Grocery shopping and new moms

Another parking gaffe happened at the eastern end of the country in the maritime province of Prince Edward Island.

A young father pulled into a Sobey’s grocery store with his 9-month old baby, The store had recently created convenient reserved parking for new parents and he and his wife had used it previously.

Justin Simard’s tweet showing the signs he says are not inclusive and do not consider modern families.
Justin Simard’s tweet showing the mother-specific sign he says is not inclusive and does not consider modern families. © Simard-Twitter

However, when he parked and got out of the car, he said another store client gave him a very disapproving look, until he pulled the baby out of the car. That’s when he noticed the actual sign was not for new parents but rather for “Mothers with children”.

Quoted in the Canadian Press he said,” “It just seems a little silly that it’s gendered in that way. I know that as a man, it’s weird to be complaining about a sexist policy — I get that. But what about two parents that are fathers? It’s not inclusive.”

He tweeted to the store asking if he, as a new father, was welcome.

They quickly replied that he certainly was, and added that they were looking into the matter of signage.

One comment on "Public relations parking blunders.
  1. David Gerrior says:
    23 August 2017 at 21 h 12 min

    The Calgary Airport Authority did not make a blunder it made a very serious mistake and one has to wonder how the decision managed to make its way through to completion? Don’t they have someone on staff or on their Board of Directors who looks out for the concerns of people with disabilities. Any airport must deal with a number of related issues such as signage, communications and accessibility. I find it beyond comprehension that this decision would not have undergone a decision process which recognizes disabilities.

    However, perhaps I should not be surprised. Since the federal government under Brian Mulroney divested itself of responsibility for regulation of airlines, airports and the skies over Canada to a
    private company called NAV CANADA who owns and operates Canada’s civil air navigation service.
    As a private company, its revenues come from the aviation industry, not government. Several years ago I had an issue with our local airport with helicopters flying below their approved height. Because its a private company they proved impossible to deal with and Transport Canada and its minister Marc Garneau simply said they had nothing to do with airports or airline regulations. If I had an issue I had to take it up with the private company financed by the airlines – NAV Canada. The only problem was NAV Canada refused to answer any of my correspondence. This went on for three years and despite repeated attempts to enlist the support of the federal minister to at least have NAV Canada respond to my requests I finally gave up. What we have is an airport and airline system which is akin to the coyote guarding the chicken coop! So this situation was no surprise to me.

