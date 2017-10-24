The sugar content of processed foods may be misunderstood by consumers reading product labels, according to a new study.

The sugar content of processed foods may be misunderstood by consumers reading product labels, according to a new study.
Photo Credit: CBC

‘Reduced-sugar’ products may not be as healthy as expected: study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A new study suggests that packaged foods that are labelled ‘no added sugar’ or ‘reduced in sugar’ are healthier but may not be as healthy as consumers expect. Analysis of over 3,000 food labels in a University of Toronto database showed that 21 per cent of them had claims related to sugar. These included everyday products like custards, salad dressings and juices which are commonly eaten by many Canadians.

‘Some products…actually high in free sugars’

“Overall we found that products with sugar claims are actually healthier and they’re lower in free sugars than similar than similar without sugar claims,” says Jodi Bernstein, the study’s lead author and a dietitian.

“But we also found some examples where products with sugar claims might not meet consumers’ expectations, for instance, reductions in free sugars are not always accompanied by similar reductions in calories. And no-added sugar claims can be found on products that are actually high in free sugars. So, this is contrary to what consumers might expect.”

Listen

Free sugars are sugars extracted from naturally-occurring sources like fruits and vegetables. The government does not require them to be listed as “sugar” on product labels. So, for example, manufacturers can to use fruit juice to sweeten a product without having to list its free sugar on the label.

Consumers ‘need to think critically’ when they are shopping and looking at food labels, says dietitian Jodi Bernstein.
Consumers ‘need to think critically’ when they are shopping and looking at food labels, says dietitian Jodi Bernstein. © CBC

Increased risk of disease concerns dietitian

“One of the concerns that come along with free sugars is that, because they are now available to be consumed in larger quantities, there’s also increased risk of diseases like heart disease, obesity or diabetes and cavities that are associated with eating too much sugar,” says Bernstein.

“I think consumers need to try to think critically when they see a claim and to not read too much into it,” she says. But beyond that she thinks the government should update its regulations and improve the criteria required for manufacturers to put a claim on their product.

Dietitian Jodi Bernstein says the government should upgrade labelling regulations.
Dietitian Jodi Bernstein says the government should upgrade labelling regulations.

Labels must not mislead consumers, says dietitian

“We know that consumers have a growing interest in reducing their sugar intake and the World Health Organization has recently come out with recommendations to reduce intakes to be less than 10 per cent of calories,” says Bernstein. “So, it’s very important that the information that consumers have available to them on product packages are as useful as they can be, that they’re not misleading them.”

The study by University of Toronto doctoral candidate Jodi Bernstein was published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, SocietyChase the Ace and the winners in St. John's, NewfoundlandEconomy, History, International, PoliticsHillary Clinton: resilient and issuing warningsSocietyJournalism groups hand out secrecy awardImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyCanada refugee claims, slow progressImmigration & RefugeCanada should admit more refugees, say advocacy groupsHealth‘Reduced-sugar’ products may not be as healthy as expected: studyAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyGone in 20 years? Scientists raise alarm over northern Right whalesImmigration & Refuge, InternationalNew scam targets foreign students in CanadaChase the Ace might change the placeArts and Entertainment, International, PoliticsU.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft arrives in Ottawa

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine