Cows and other livestock emit greenhouse gases during digestion.

Cows and other livestock emit greenhouse gases during digestion.
Photo Credit: Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

Consider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activists

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 11 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Delegates attending the World Climate Change Conference in Bonn this month are being asked to consider the contribution that livestock make to greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As they digest food, livestock emit methane gases contribute an estimated 15 per cent of GHG into the atmosphere. This does not include emissions caused by their manure or production of their feed.

People may be encouraged to eating more legumes and less meat as a source protein and a way to lessen livestock emissions.
People may be encouraged to eating more legumes and less meat as a source protein and a way to lessen livestock emissions. © Wikimedia/Creative Commons

‘More animals, more problems’

“I think it’s an important thing to start talking about our food system and how it contributes to impacts including greenhouse gas emissions,” says Goretty Dias, an assistant professor in feed at the University of Waterloo.

“It’s good to have that conversation started now especially as we move into a future of possible nine billion people by 2050 and trying to figure out how are you going to feed all these people. If we put more animals on the planet then we are just going to create more problems.”

Listen

Food security is a complimentary issue, says professor

There are several ways to mitigate the problem. People could be encouraged to eat less meat or to eat meat from animals that emit less, such as more chicken rather than beef. There are also crops that are easier to digest for animals and create fewer emissions and crops that actually fix greenhouse gases in the soil.

Dias says changes to how we eat are also important to consider in terms of food security and how much last is required to support the growing population.
column-banner-lynn

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, International, MilitaryArtistic documentary: Remembering VimyAnimals, EnvironmentConsider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activistsEconomy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade dealPolitics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hears

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine