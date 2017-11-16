Record number of deaths in Canada in 2014

In 2014, Canada recorded the highest number of deaths since the government started collecting such statistics in 1921. This is partly because the overall population is growing and because a large proportion of the population is getting old, where mortality is higher. The so-called baby-boomers were born between 1946 and 1965.

The number of men who died in 2014 was 130,761 and was slightly higher than the number of women—128,060. Female deaths are increasing more quickly as women’s lifestyles come more similar to men’s.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in Canada.

The leading cause of death for both sexes was cancer and heart disease. Taken together, the two factors accounted for nearly half of all deaths in Canada in 2014. The next eight leading causes were stroke, chronic lower respiratory diseases, accidents, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, Alzheimer’s disease, suicide and liver diseases.

In 2014, infant mortality rate was 4.7 deaths per 1,000 live births that year. That was the lowest rate since 1921 when the rate was 77.4 deaths per 1,000 live births.