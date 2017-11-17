Canadian university embroiled in free speech controversy

(public commenting open on all RCI stories- scroll to bottom of page for submission form)
On its website page on Values, Vision, and Mission, Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, prides itself on a commitment to several aspects of critical thinking, debate, scholarly exploration of new ideas and so on.
That mission statement is being questioned by some editorialists after an incident involving a teaching assistant. University student Lindsay Shepherd, 22, leads tutorials on language use for first year communications students in a class called “Canadian Communication in Context”.
In it she showed a short, three to five minute clip of a publicly broadcast TV Ontario show in which award-winning psychology professor Jordan Peterson who is against forced use of genderless and “made-up” pronouns, like “ze, and zir” amongst others, debated the issue with Nicholas Matte, a lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Sexual Diversity Studies programme.
Dr Peterson has become the centre of politically motivated controversy for his stance.
In an email to RCI, Peterson wrote, “It was Nicholas Matte who claimed during that debate that ‘there is no biological difference between men and women.’ Apparently believing that to be patently untrue makes me Hitler, in the eyes of certain WLU professors”.
Shepherd said following the airing of the clip a lively but friendly debate ensued. “I thought it went really well”, she said.
But then a person or persons, the university refuses to say, complained.
The university called Shepherd to a meeting with her supervisor, the communications programme coordinator, and the acting manager of the “Gendered Violence Prevention and Support” programme.
She was accused of creating a “toxic climate” and that by airing the clip without condemning Dr Peterson’s position outright that she was “legitimizing” his views and that it was equivalent to “neutrally playing a speech by Hitler”.
According to one report the meeting left her in tears. She was told her lesson plans must be submitted in advance and she fears the job which helps pay for her Master’s studies might be taken away.
Quoted by the Waterloo Record she says, “”if this trend continues of radical leftist indoctrination, I’m not really interested in being a part of that. Universities are no longer places where ideas may freely circulate (…) where one can engage with controversial ideas. They are echo chambers for left-wing ideology”,
The university has said it has now engaged a neutral third party to investigate and gather facts.
It’s completely nonsensical that they need to bring in a “neutral third party” as it’s obvious that the university has violated it’s own “Values, Vision, and Mission” statement. This is merely a means of creating some manner of conceptual distance from the event. The answer is simple; apologize to Ms.Shepherd both privately and publicly as well as dissolve the clearly Orwellian “Gendered Violence Prevention and Support” programme (are such interrogations held in seminar room 101?)
The attacks on free speech are alarming to say the least. University student’s are being taught that free speech is wrong, that the countries they live in are immoral. If you can’t see a traitorous agenda of tyranny here you are stone blind.
She should be hauling them before the Ontario Human Rights Commission. Alas, they are as indoctrinated as the university is and may very well side with them.
Losers. If you let your kids go there you are guilty of supporting this insanity coming from these thought tyrants.