Beer Yoga: combining spirit with the spiritual

Beer drinking and yoga-a marriage of two popular activities

Yoga is supposed to relax the mind and spirit, and I guess, enlighten, to some extent.

There is now a fad for “goat yoga”, “cat yoga” and “hot yoga” amongst others. Now there’s another one making its rounds.

We know that alcohol can also affect the mind and spirit, so what about “Beer yoga”?

A little drinking while posed. Not as easy as you might think © BierYoga.de

Begun in Germany, by two yogi, Emily and Jhula, the website says the philosophy is that beer yoga is fun but it’s no joke, “we take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness”.

It’s now gone international to several countries and has shown up in Windsor Ontario.

A beer yoga class in a Windsor Ontario pub. Since it came to the city it has become very popular. © Meg Roberts-CBC

There are now two events per month, one in each of two city pubs.

BeerYoga is the marriage of two great loves – beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for body, mind and soul. The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other, and make for an energizing experience.”

The events began in the city last year, but have been picking up in popularity as word gets around.

Quoted by the CBC, Toni Bruner who leads the class says, “”Every time we announce it we have people signing within minutes to do our event,”

She says it’s beginner level yoga so that newcomers won’t feel intimidated.

Marrying beer and yoga- in this German class, actual bottles of beer are used, sometimes with predictable results. ( Presumably the class has had time to take a few sips first) © BierYoga.de

Cost for a class is C$15, which provides you with the lesson and one pint of beer, which at current Canadian pub prices means roughly half the cost is for a beer and half for the lesson. Unlike the German and other classes, the actual drinking of the beer is done during breaks and cool downs, to avoid accidents with the glasses.

A pint of beer waits by a yoga mat at the Beer-Yoga class in Windsor © Meg Roberts-CBC

As for the origins of this idea, German yogi, Jhula, says although she established the trend in Germany from where it has spread, it was actually something she saw at the annual wild and extremely eclectic, and artistic “Burning Man” gathering in the desert in Nevada U.S.

