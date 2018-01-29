‘Serial killer:’ words now used in massive police investigation

Toronto Police have laid three more charges of first-degree murder against a landscaper and are asking people who had work done by him to contact investigators. It seems police have found human remains in some large planters and are looking for more. So far, they are searching some 30 properties.

Bruce McArthur had already been charged with two counts of murder in the disappearance of two men from the Gay Village in 2017. While police have not found their bodies, they say they had evidence enough to lay the charges.

Gay community had voiced grave concern

People in the gay village raised concerns after the two men disappeared in April and June of 2017, and a few months later, a woman and a transgender woman disappeared and were found dead. At a news conference in December, police said there was no evidence of a serial killer, to the dismay of several people in the community.

Today, police said they had uncovered new evidence that pointed to the work of an alleged serial killer. Human remains are being sent to laboratories for DNA analysis in hopes of identifying the victims. Depending on results, more charges may be laid.

Scope of investigation called ‘unprecedented’

At a news conference, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga called the scope of the investigation unprecedented: “I’ve seen large-scale investigations before with dozens and dozens of officers working on them. We’ve never seen anything like this with the number of crime scenes that we have to process, guard.”

Tips coming from abroad

A previous investigation was unsuccessful in solving the disappearance of three gay village regulars between 2010 and 2012. Police are now seeking warrants and may search more properties if people come forward to report the accused had worked there. Investigators have also sought computer information and are following up on tips from Toronto and abroad.

McArthur, accused of five murders, was known to be active on online, gay dating sites.