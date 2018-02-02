Former PM Mulroney’s daughter about to enter political fray

Who says politics isn’t a family business?

A son of a former prime minister currently holds Canada’s top political political job.

Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, served two terms as the country’s leader–from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984.

Now, the daughter of another is set to run for the leadership of the provincial Progressive Conservative Party in Canada’s largest and richest province, Ontario.

Caroline Mulroney’s father, Brian Mulroney, was Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993.

Caroline Mulroney, 43, a lawyer who formerly worked on Wall Street, has generally avoided the the media in the past and has never held elected office.

She is expected to make a formal announcement on Monday.

Mulroney will be joined in the provincial leadership race by two other candidates with long family connections to politics.

A former member of the provincial legislature and former deputy leader of the provincial PCs, Christine Elliott, announced Thursday that she was running.

Elliott, 62, is currently the province’s medial patient ombudsman and the wife of late Jim Flaherty, who served as federal finance minister in Stephen Harper’s government from 2006 to 2014.

On Monday, Doug Ford, 53, the brother of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, announced he is a candidate.

All three are seeking to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned as party leader Jan. 25 after denying allegations of sexual impropriety dating back years.

Votes will be cast electronically in early March with the winner announced March 10.

The Progressive Conservatives currently sit in opposition in the provincial legislature, holding 29 seats.

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals hold 56 seats and the New Democrats’ hold 18 seats.

A provincial election is scheduled June 7.

