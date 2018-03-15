Leader of Canada's left-leaning federal New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh's relationship with Sikh separatism in India is being questioned, again. PHOTO Patrick Doyle Canadian Press

Canadian politician:questions of Sikh extremist sympathies

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The leader of one of Canada’s three major federal political parties is finding himself in hot water today.

Jagmeet Singh was elected as the leader of the left-leaning federal New Democratic Party (NDP) in October of last year, but certain questions about a relationship with Sikh separatist groups and extremism have shadowed him.

The latest uproar is due to a video that surfaced showing him speaking at a Sikh “khalistan” independence rally in the U.S. in 2015.

Sikh’s waving swords and shouting “Kalistan” ( a Sikh homeland) were seen at the rally attended by Jagmeet Singh in San Francisco in 2015. PHOTO-Sikh Roots/YouTube

Shortly after this week’s recent revelation, yet another video has surfaced showing him speaking at a rally in London in February 2016.

That event was hosted by the National Sikh Youth Federation (NSYF) which advocates for an independent Khalistan. At that rally another speaker said one of the principles of Sikhdom is that “it endorses violence as a legitimate form of resistance and survival”.

Jagmeet Singh speaking at the 2015 Sikh pro-independence rally in San Francisco which featured a poster of a prominent Sikh referred to as a terrorist by India. PHOTO’ Sikh Roots-You tube

The latest concern adds to the NDP leader’s association with a number of other situations related to Sikh extremism.

For example, Singh has also been criticised for not directly denouncing the glorification of terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar whose image appears on Sikh temples and posters as a “martyr”.  Parmar, who was allegedly killed in an exchange of fire with Indian police in 1992 created the militant movement called Babar Khalsa International while living in Vancouver.

A Canadian Commission of Inquiry into the tragic 1985 Air India bombings named Parmar as the leader of the conspiracy, although he was never convicted.

Last year, Jagmeet Singh responded to CBC TV questions about Sikh extremism and the Air India bombing saying at the time “I don’t know who was responsible, but I think we need to find out who’s truly responsible”.

Singh also spent time in his early political career trying to get the Ontario provincial government to label the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India as an act of genocide.  The riots and multitude of deaths came after Sikh bodyguards assassinated Indian Prime Minister Indira Ghandi.

In March 2012, he also spoke out in the Ontario legislature against the death penalty handed down by India against Balwant Singh Rajoana, a member of a Sikh terrorist group that conspired to kill a Punjabi politician, although he placed it in the context of calling for a worldwide moratorium on death penalties.

Canadian Jagmeet Singh speaking at a rally in London England in 2016 called “Sovereignty and Polity:” PHOTO: NSYF- YouTube

This latest revelation of a speaking presence at the Sikh separatist rally in San Francisco that also included included a large poster of extremist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, viewed by some as an unrepentant terrorist.

Following this latest revelation, the NDP leader issued a statement which said in part, “I condemn all acts of terrorism in every part of the world, regardless of who the perpetrators are or who the victims are”, before going on to mention again the 1984 Sikh “genocide” in India.

These latest issues are unlikely to help improve Canada-India relations still slightly strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit where concerns about Canada being soft on Sikh separatism were brought up.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

St. Patrick's Day parade, the 195th edition in Montreal

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canada in top 10 for UN happiness ranking

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Toys R' Us Canadian stores in limbo

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canadian politician:questions of Sikh extremist sympathies

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Stephen Hawking remembered by Canadian student who proved him wrong

RCI | Français

Vestiges de Dorsétiens : des visages gravés sur des rochers au Nunavut

RCI | Español

Trump se jacta de haberle mentido al Primer Ministro de Canadá

RCI | 中文

比利时的感激勾起旧事：加拿大人对蒙斯之战的争议

العربية | RCI

قراءة في المسألة الكردية العراقية في ذكرى بيان 11 آذار (مارس) 1970