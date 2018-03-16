Barn Hammer Brewing Company head brewer Brian Westcott, left to right, University of Winnipeg associate professor and chair of classics Matt Gibbs, and Barn Hammer owner Tyler Birch pose Tuesday for a photo after they teamed up to recreate an ancient beer the old-fashioned way. PHOTO: David Lipnowski-Canadian Press

Ancient beer comes to life

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 16 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Besides being Canadian, what does a university expert in Hellenistic and Roman history who can translate ancient Greek, and a craft brewery have in common?

The answer is approximately 1,700-year-old Egyptian beer.

Professor Matt Gibbs is Chair of the University or Winnipeg’s Department of Classics, and he likes beer.

Last November he got into a casual discussion with Tyler Birch and Brian Westcott, co-owners of Barn Hammer Brewing a local Winnipeg craft brewer.   They began chatting about beer in ancient societies, and how it was made.

That led to another Canadian connection, a book by Dr. Max Nelson from the University of Windsor, in Ontario called “The Barbarian’s Beverage: A History of Beer in Ancient Europe”.

It contained a 4th century beer recipe from Egypt, when that region would have been under Roman control.

The recipe however was written in Greek. Gibbs translated it, and he and the team began working towards recreating the beer. Part of the effort was to avoid modernizing the recipe, ingredients, and procedures.

After milling barley flour by hand, water was added to make sourdough bread. This was later “baked” in a time-consuming process requiring just enough heat to cook the bread but without damaging the enzymes needed to make beers could survive. This was a rough equivalent to “malting”.  The process took 18 hours in which the stove was turned on and off as even on “low” setting modern stoves are still too hot.

Then the bread was submerged in the brewer’s fermenter (ancient clay urns not being readily available) and over the next two weeks it slowly transformed from something looking like a chocolate milkshake to something a lot more clear, albeit still a bit cloudy.

The first samples early in the process looking more like chocolate milk shakes. Over the next 3 weeks the beer would become clearer. PHOTO: Dr Matt Gibbs- U Wpg News

So, taste?

Surprisingly drinkable according to the trio,although the trio says it doesn’t taste like what people today would call beer.

Quoted in the University of Winnipeg News, Gibbs said, “Personally, it’s too sour for me. But that’s part of the experiment: how much have our palates changed over time? Because, for example, now there’s sugar in almost everything now”.

All the rage almost 2,000 years ago, the ancient Egyptian beer, is not quite what modern drinkers would know. Rather sour, and with no carbonation, it’s still surprisingly drinkable, even to modern palates according to the brewers.
PHOTO: David Lipnowski/Canadian Press

The alcohol content is about three percent and it’s flat, not bubbly like modern beers as there was no carbonation those many centuries ago.

The beer won’t be marketed, but the group found the whole process an intriguing lesson in how brewing and the technology have changed over tiem.

Also quoted was Brian Wescott who said, “(It’s) very interesting to try and replicate some ancient recipes and see what comes out. We’re going to do more batches varying some parameters and see what happens.”

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

The Reproductive Justice Story Project is listening

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Ancient beer comes to life

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Zeppole: time for the Italian treat running out

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

St. Patrick's Day parade, the 195th edition in Montreal

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canada in top 10 for UN happiness ranking

RCI | Français

Le Frequencer de Dymedso: une technologie très efficace notamment contre la fibrose kystique

RCI | Español

Vancouver le da la espalda al mundial de fútbol 2026

RCI | 中文

选我选我！自由党的魁北克省支持率下降，保守党趁机向该省选民示好

العربية | RCI

ما وقع الضائقة المالية للـ"أونروا" على خدماتها؟