In March this year, Neil Fleming and Kayla Whalen were married atop Laurentian Ski Hill in North Bay, Ontario. While most respondents felt marriage wasn't that important, most also said marriage meant more of a commitment. Photo: Shawn Moreton-via CBC

Marriage: a fading concept for Canadians?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 7 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Over the course of centuries there have been vast numbers of songs about love and marriage, poems about it, plays and films about love, marriage and weddings.
Indeed, there is a vast industry built up about weddings and huge bridal expos have become big deals in recent years.
But it seems Canadians on average still believe in love but much less so in marriage and weddings.

A new poll in Canada shows half of Canadians are fine with co-habiting but just don’t see the need to get married.

Slightly more than half the respondents in a national survey (53%) say that marriage isn’t necessary.
Fewer than a fifth said it is very important that people who wish to spend their lives together be married.

Graph: Angus Reid Institute

People are also waiting longer to get married, if at all. In 1981, Statistics Canada showed that only 26 percent of adults aged 25-29 reported that they had never been married, while thirty years later 73 per cent the same age group reported in 2011, they had never been married,
Another interesting fact, the majority of respondents who were married said it was important (56%), but some 44 percent of said it wasn’t.
A clear majority of those living together, outside of marriage (known as “common law) said marriage wasn’t important (68%).
Also interesting was the age factor. A majority of young adults 12-24, and seniors 65 and above both responded that marriage in a public/religious ceremony was important, while the majority of all other age groups between ages 25-64 said it wasn’t so important.

Another interesting statistic is that more women said marriage was unnecessary than man. Bringing children into the equation also doesn’t seem to change opinions much as more still say a public marriage is not important. However, while most respond that way, again surprisingly most disagreed with the question, “”Children whose parents are not married will not be as well adjusted as those whose parents are married”

A majority also agreed that marriage shows a greater commitment than a common-law relationship (57%)

As to how attitudes can change, in 1971 most Canadians (78%) felt couplss should not be living together befor marriage, and 22 per cent said they should. In 2018 those figures are almost exactly reversed.

Still, it seems that of the 40 per cent of Canadians who have never been married, about 70 per cent say either they would like to marry someday, or at least are not ruling it out.

Full Angus Reid Inst. Survey

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Oil hits $70 USD: first time since 2014

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Philip Harrison celebrates with a little help from his friends

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Canada announces new measures to deal with asylum seekers

Arts and Entertainment

Hockey- use the right words eh?

RCI | Français

Subway doit réinventer ses sous-marins pour les empêcher de couler

RCI | Español

La música de la antigua Andalucía según la Orquesta Labrihi

RCI | 中文

生前连理，死后比翼：为什么他们决定同时安乐死？

العربية | RCI

تكريم الكندي الفلسطيني نقولا الصايغ على عقود من العطاء التطوعي