A poster created by Claridge Homes celebrates the planned creation of a museum dedicated to gender and sexual diversity. (Claridge Homes)

LGBTQ2+ museum to be created in Ottawa

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 17 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A Canadian advocacy group is raising funds to create the country’s first museum presenting historical and current stories of people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or of other gender or sexual minorities. The Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity will spend a year consulting museums, archives and communities across the country to figure out what the museum will present.

Jeremy Dias says the museum will be an educational hub of culture and community.

Listen
‘I want to hear the stories’

“For me personally, I want to hear the stories of LGBTQ people from coast to coast to coast,” says Jeremy Dias, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity. “When you find out that you’re LGBTQ identified, when you realize who you really are, it can feel kind of lonely. So, we want to crack those barriers and open up those stories.”

The Ottawa developer, Claridge Homes is donating  a space measuring 1,400 square metres in a new housing development near downtown Ottawa.  It says the space is worth seven million dollars. The centre wants to raise $10 million for construction and furnishings.

‘Excited by people’s enthusiasm…passion’

It’s early days, but the response so far has been enthusiastic. “We’ve been incredibly lucky,” says Dias. “As an organization we’ve saved up some money, so we’re ready to take on the project.

“But we haven’t even launched the project and in about half an hour there are two high schools…announcing that they’re donating the first thousand dollars each to the project…

“We’re excited by people’s enthusiasm and by people’s passion… We were talking about the project in Windsor yesterday, and kids literally took change out of their pockets and said, ‘here, take this. I want to know who invented the rainbow flag. I want to know what happened during the years of decriminalization. I want to know about the bathhouse raids…’”

Drawing of building, second drawing with circle around windows of the future museum.

Artist’s conception of new housing development with the LGBTQ2+ museum highlighted on the ground floor. (Claridge Homes)

Straight support is strong

Dias emphasizes the importance of the support from straight people. “What’s most amazing is the allies, the straight people, who are getting behind the project. It’s really them who are saying, ‘Hey listen, I want to donate because my kids are LGBTQ identified, because I have friends who are LGBTQ identified’ and because they want to learn.

“For me that’s how you change the world. LGBTQ people are not going to stop homophobia, transphobia. It’s going to be straight people. And so their support is incredibly valuable to the project.”

A museum, art gallery, theatre, educational hub

Dias hopes the space will serve many needs. “This museum, this art gallery, this theatre, educational hub of culture and community…It’s going to do a lot of things for a lot of people. And I think that’s going to be the most powerful thing about the space.”

Construction is set to start in a few months and the hope is to open the museum in 2021.

Today is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a world free of stigma, persecution, and discrimination

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Politics

Name-calling: spat over pipeline turns nasty, personal

2017 cigarette package proposal for plain packaging in Canada..
aerial view of mega house on former farmland, Richmond British Columbia
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Battle over monster homes on farmland in British Columbia

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees

New play explores myth of Asians as ‘model minority’

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Immigrants crucial for Canada’s economic growth: think-tank

Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Here comes the sun (at last), but beware of melanoma

RCI | Français

Vers la fin des délais excessivement longs pour l’accès à l’information gouvernementale au Québec ?

RCI | Español

Al ritmo del merecumbé montrealés de Ramón Chicharrón

RCI | 中文

魁北克省： 两三年内会有 150-160 家大麻店

الشيف صوفي تابت في مطعمها مع فريق عملها/Gaëlle Vuillaumeالعربية | RCI

الشيف صوفي تابت: الإتقان والجديّة في فنّ الطبخ