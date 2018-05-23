View of Hans Island located in the centre of the Kennedy Channel of Nares Strait, which separates Ellesmere Island from northern Greenland. (Photo courtesy of Michael Byers)

Canada and Denmark announce joint task force to resolve Arctic boundary issues

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 23 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada and Denmark together with Greenland plan to create a joint task force to explore options and provide recommendations on how to resolve outstanding boundary issues in the Arctic between the two nations, officials announced Wednesday.

The issues on the table will include the sovereignty over Hans Island, a barren uninhabited islet, located halfway between Ellesmere Island and northwest Greenland, the maritime boundary line in the Lincoln Sea and the Labrador Sea continental shelf overlap beyond 200 nautical miles, officials said in a joint statement from Ilulissat, Greenland.

“As an Arctic nation, Canada is committed to working collaboratively with its Arctic neighbours to address issues of mutual concern,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen said the establishment of the joint task force is a breakthrough.

“Tartupaluk has been discussed over a long period of time,” said Greenland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian M. Motzfeldt, using the Greenlandic Inuit name for Hans Island. “I feel confident that the upcoming work and efforts will be dealt with in a peaceful and constructive manner.”

The only disputed land in the Arctic

Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia, said he was both pleased that there is some movement on the file but also disappointed that decision-making on these issues has essentially been postponed.

“None of these issues are difficult,” said Byers, who has written two books on international disputes and law in the Arctic – International Law and the Arctic and Who Owns the Arctic?

“I was hoping to see a press conference with a declaration that Canada and Denmark had resolved the Hans Island dispute and had come to a final agreement in the Lincoln Sea and I suspect that lawyers and diplomats on both sides had done all the groundwork necessary.”

Hans Island, which covers an area of only 1.3 sq. km, is the only disputed land in the entire circumpolar Arctic with all the other disputes relating to maritime issues, said Byers.

“It happens to sit right on the maritime boundary between the two countries,” Byers said.

The crew of Danish warship Vedderen perform a flag raising ceremony on the uninhabitated Hans Island off northwestern Greenland, in this Aug. 13, 2002 file photo. (Polfoto, Vedderen/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP)

It was not until 1973, when Danish and Canadian diplomats were drawing the 2,685 kilometre-long maritime boundary between Canada and Greenland, that they became aware of their conflicting claims over the island, Byers said.

“It’s not a dispute of any importance, it doesn’t concern the water or the seabed, it only concerns this tiny rock,” Byers said. “But it has attracted a lot of media attention over the years just because of the fact that it has a certain symbolism being an Arctic sovereignty dispute and being the only Arctic dispute over land.”

Easy to solve

It would be very easy to resolve if there was political will, he said.

“The simplest option would be to simply draw a line down the middle,” Byers said. “That would be simply a question of connecting the maritime boundary on the south side with the maritime boundary on the north side.”

The dispute in the Lincoln Sea resulted from using slightly different base points, locations on the coastline of Greenland and Ellesmere Island to draw what’s called an equidistant line out into the ocean, a line that is an equal distance from coastlines on either side, Byers said.

“It was a disagreement concerning whether you could count a small island as a base point on the Greenland side,” he said. “And that has all been resolved because Denmark modified its method some six or seven years ago. So it’s a dispute without a difference now and would be ridiculously easy to resolve.”

The issue of the continental shelf in the Labrador Sea will probably have to wait until after Canada and Denmark receive recommendations from the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, Byers said.

Political posturing

Map of the maritime boundary between Canada and Denmark (Greenland) in the Kennedy Channel (By User Twthmoses on en.wikipedia, Copyrighted free use, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=847944)

Since the dispute over Hans Island emerged, Denmark and Canada have engaged in some political posturing, including the deployment of military aircraft and ships, as well the occasional raising of flags by visiting soldiers and politicians.

The Hans Island dispute has been dubbed the “most civilized conflict” in the world, with reports of Danish and Canadian soldiers leaving bottles of schnapps and Canadian Club whiskey for each other.

“There is nothing to this dispute in terms of consequence,” Byers said. “It’s between two NATO countries so there is no conceivable possibility of armed conflict arising out of this.”

But the dispute is of political convenience for both Canadian and Danish governments, he said.

“I’ve gone back and tracked when this dispute actually comes into the media and it’s almost always just before a Danish or Canadian general election,” Byers said. “So the politicians play this dispute, they can beat their chests over Arctic sovereignty knowing that there is absolutely zero risk involved: we’re not going to war with Denmark, it’s an important military and economic partner.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
aerial view of mega house on former farmland, Richmond British Columbia
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Privacy law toughened in EU, Canada urged to follow suit

RCI | Français

Une chaire de recherche pour détricoter les secrets du cannabis à l’Université de Sherbrooke

RCI | Español

La práctica del ayuno para vivir más y en salud

RCI | 中文

多伦多推出市中心新蓝图：建宜居社区，限高楼阴影

فيليب كويار يكشف عن استراتيجية الحكومة لملء الشواغر في الشركات والمعامل بفضل الهجرة/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

ندرة اليد العاملة: حكومة كيبيك تكشف عن استراتيجيتها عبر الهجرة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Luck Mervil pourra purger sa peine de six mois dans la collectivitéLe Carnaval largue les duchesses et le défilé en Basse-Ville« Nous gagnerons gros », prédit Trump au sujet des négociations de l’ALENALa NFL met un frein aux protestations sur le terrain pendant l'hymne nationalDeux policiers arrêtés pour avoir maltraité un itinérantGiuseppe Conte, juriste inconnu, désigné chef du gouvernement italienLe Canada alloue 300 millions sur trois ans pour venir en aide aux RohingyasDiscorde à la Conférence des premiers ministres de l'OuestVol de données : le NPD ontarien réclame une enquête sur 12 candidats conservateursLa Cour suprême se penche sur la protection des sources journalistiques
Trump can't legally block Twitter users just because they criticize him, court rulesEbola outbreak on a 'knife edge,' WHO unsure it can stop spread to urban areasYulia Skripal, in first comments to media, shocked by poisoning but grateful to be aliveNew NFL policy says players risk being fined, disciplined for kneeling during anthemTim Hortons sees ranking slip on annual list of brand reputationsMedia can't be an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearingJudge says crooked cop in Hamilton used his badge 'as an ATM, a cash machine'2 Toronto police officers accused of eating marijuana on duty face criminal chargesIf Hamas is winning propaganda war with Israel, it comes at 'very heavy price' for PalestiniansAs Kilauea volcano keeps erupting, local geothermal plant tries to contain toxic gases