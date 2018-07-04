If people come from the U.S. to seek asylum in Canada and do so at an official border crossing they will be turned back. (iStock)

Sending refugee claimants to U.S. is unconstitutional: court challenge

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Sending asylum seekers back to the U.S. violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Canada’s international obligations, argues a current legal challenge. The Canadian Council for Refugees, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council of Churches have filed what they call “extensive evidence” proving Canada should not return refugee claimants to the United States.

At issue is the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S. It is based on the premise that the U.S. is a safe country for asylum-seekers. So, if they come to Canada from there at an official border crossing, officials are obliged to turn them back.

People coming from the U.S. to seek asylum in Canada are obliged to cross away from official border posts, and then are labelled as ‘illegal.’ (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/file)

Right to liberty is violated, say advocates

The litigants argue that the U.S. system fails in many ways to protect refugees. They say their right to liberty as guaranteed by the Canadian charter is violated because the U.S. arbitrarily detains them in immigration centres or country jails, “often in atrocious conditions and in clear contravention of international standards.”

They add that women are disproportionately harmed by being sent back to the U.S. and that violates their Charter right to equal treatment under the law. In addition, people who are turned back from Canada are at risk of being sent by the U.S. to their home countries where they may face persecution, torture and even death.

‘U.S. becoming increasingly dangerous for refugees’

The groups urge the Canadian government to stop turning refugee claimants back to the U.S. and withdraw from the Safe Third Country Agreement. They add it should not be necessary to conduct long and expensive court cases “to end these rights violations when it is so clear that the U.S. is not safe, and…is becoming increasingly dangerous for refugees.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Intriguing Canadian inventor killed

RCI | Français

Innovation : combattre simultanément l’azote et les gaz à effet de serre grâce à des bactéries

RCI | Español

Ola de calor intenso persiste en el Este de Canadá y deja 11 muertos en Montreal

RCI | 中文

加拿大人的17项发明（四）：无线电通讯，电动轮椅，Java ……

العربية | RCI

قراءة في انتخاب أول سيدة عمدةً لعاصمة عربية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une usine qui a aidé à construire le One World Trade Center frappée par les tarifs douaniersLes travaux du futur Réseau express métropolitain se mettent en branleLa chanteuse pour enfants Carmen Campagne n'est plusLa police déloge les manifestants accrochés au pont IronworkersPréférer l'eau à la glace : immersion dans le monde du hockey sous-marinLa canicule pourrait avoir fait 19 morts au QuébecAnnulation de SLAV : respect rétabli de l’héritage noir ou liberté d’expression censurée?Une femme escalade la statue de la Liberté et force l'évacuation de milliers de touristesMandat d'arrêt contre Rafael Correa: l'ex-président équatorien crie au « complot »L'ancien patron de Megavideo Kim Dotcom pourra être extradé aux États-Unis
Rescuers weigh options for extracting boys from Thai cave as more rain dueBanned in Australia, controversial cricketer chosen to captain new Winnipeg pro teamOntario cancelling cap and trade akin to pulling out of climate framework: Catherine McKenna$7.5M settlement approved in GoodLife class actionCanadian company that helped build new World Trade Centre hurt by Trump's steel tariffsWestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer blasts it as discriminatory on TwitterEinstein's gravity theory passes extreme test on zombie starConservatives had a better fundraising year in 2017 than Liberals, filings showMan killed by polar bear 'died a hero,' cousin saysU.S. auto tariffs could cut Canada's output by nearly 1 million cars, CIBC says
Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn