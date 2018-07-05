Saying kids artworks are priceless for parents, an Ottawa power company wants its customers to switch to e-billing to save paper for the kids. (CHEO-CNW)

Ontario electric company wants to end paper billing

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

“save paper for what matters: kids and their imaginations”

In an annual campaign, Hydro Ottawa which supplies electricity to over 330,000 homes and businesses in the national capital, is encouraging customers to go “paperless”.

Declaring that children’s drawings (on paper) and other works of art are cherished keepsakes for parents, the power company wants to reduce it’s own use of paper by reducing paper billing.

Joining with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), the campaign urges customers to “save paper for what matters”, that is, children and their imaginations. For every customer who signs up for electronic billing, Ottawa Hydro will donate $5 to the CHEO Foundation.

In a statement, Bryce Conrad, Hydro Ottawa President and Chief Executive Officer says, “”Going paperless is good for our customers, good for the environment and good for the kids at CHEO. Hydro Ottawa is proud to partner with CHEO once again to encourage our customers to go paperless.”

Since its annual e-billing campaigns began in 2015, Hydro Ottawa has raised more than $280,000 for the hospital which serves as a treatment and research centre for children in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Promoting this as a “green” initiative, moving to e-billing is not an entirely altruistic move by the company. According to an article from 2004 on the website “Treasury Today” the move can additionally improve a company’s profit margin, noting, “As well as the direct improvements to working capital, companies will also benefit by eliminating the costs association with the production, mailing and processing of physical bills and invoices. Incoming payments can also be reconciled online, reducing the back office costs further. Surveys suggest between 60% and 80% of processing costs could be eliminated”.

