A Canadian government archaeologist studying the wreck of HMS Erebus proposed new regulations to provide legal protection for new underwater heritage finds. (Parks Canada)

Shipwrecks, other submerged sites to be protected

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

CBC reports the Canadian government is planning new regulations to protect  underwater wrecks and historical sites. Now, there is only a patchwork of rules put in place by provincial and territorial governments.

Tens of thousands of shipwrecks

Canada has over 70,000km of coastline on the Arctic, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans plus huge freshwater lakes at the heart of the country and many waterways. One expert estimates there are between 30,000 and 40,000 shipwrecks that could be military, commercial or private.

When studied by archaeologists, the sites can reveal much about the country’s history, particularly given that the extensive waterways were used for transportation by Indigenous peoples and later on, by Europeans.

Sites damaged in many ways

There are many threats to submerged ships and other historical sites. “Ships that were intact 20 years ago have been impacted by shipping anchors and…zebra mussels which place a great deal of strain and additional weight on shipwreck sites,” says Kimberly Monk, a professor of historical and maritime archaeology at Trent and Brock Universities.

“Marine aggregates, commercial fishing…and treasure salvage activity will compromise archaeological sites.”

Prof. Kimberly Monk says it is difficult to enforce rules about submerged historical sites and authorities often rely on communities and educational efforts to help protect them.

Listen

Famous wrecks needed special government orders

The impetus to develop new rules to protect submerged historical sites may have come from the recent discovery of of two 19th century British ships in Arctic waters. The HMS Erebus and HMS Terror were part of Sir John Franklin’s expedition. Because there were no regulations, the Canadian government had to pass cabinet orders to protect the two sites.

The government plans to hold public consultations before developing new regulations. Documents obtained by CBC suggest the target for implementation was summer 2019.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Rogers Cup Tennis: just one Canadian in third round

RCI | Français

Biolux et Ig2 en partenariat pour lancer une ligne de nouvelles boissons canadiennes au Cannabidiol extrait du chanvre

RCI | Español

10 años después ¿qué lecciones aprendimos con la muerte de Fredy Villanueva?

RCI | 中文

煽风点火，分化瓦解：俄国水军在加拿大

العربية | RCI

لماذا لم تتوسط واشنطن لحل النزاع بين أوتاوا والرياض؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn