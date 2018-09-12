Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters Monday as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clarklooks on. Ford plans to become the first Ontario premier to use the notwithstanding clause in Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

A constitutional kerfuffle in Canada

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 12 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s called the “notwithstanding clause”, or Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, part of the Canadian constitution.

It may be translated more simply as “in spite of”, as in, in spite of what the constitution or court says, we have the authority (section33) to override that and pass such and such a law that we want.

Use of the law is extremely rare, and its use by Ontario’s new Premier, Doug Ford has resulted in major news and discussion in Canada.

Karen Busby (JD-LLb) is a professor with the Faculty of Law at the University of Manitoba, and director of the Centre for Human Rights Research.

Listen

The city of Toronto, is the largest urban centre in Canada. For years, Doug Ford was formerly a member of thecity council before switching to provincial politics where he became Premier in a recent election.

Professor Karen Busby (JD, LLB) Faculty of Law, University of Manitoba ( CBC)

In power, his majority government passed a law reducing the size of Toronto council almost by half from 44 to 25.

However the provincial bill (the Better Local Government Act)  was passed during the election campaign for Toronto council. The council and some individual councillors initiated a legal challenge  and in a court challenge, the judge ruled on Monday that it was a violation of the Charter and struck down the law. The Toronto municipal elections end on October 22.

Premier Ford said the courts shouldn’t have authority over elected government decisions and vowed to reintroduce the law and use the notwithstanding clause to ensure its passes before the city election.

Toronto’s Mayor said the city will fight  any appeal by the provincial government of the judge’s ruling. Some experts say, however that the use of the notwithstanding clause would also override any subsequent appeal decision.

The use of the notwithstanding clause in this context is close to precedent setting, and has set lawyers and constitutional experts back to their books to study and analyse the implications of its use, and how that may affect future legal decisions.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Greenpeace sues Ontario to maintain cap-and-trade rules

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Freeland back in Canada to confer with Trudeau on NAFTA strategy

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

NAFTA negotiations continue with little (public) progress reported

RCI | Français

Pas de flexibilité du Canada sur la gestion de l'offre, pas d'ALENA prétend l'ancien premier ministre Brian Mulroney

RCI | Español

El tango llega a la universidad en Canadá

RCI | 中文

道格•福特和 Notwithstanding 条款：需要知道的 5 件事

العربية | RCI

معضلة تشكيل الحكومة في العراق: لمن القرار الفاصل؟