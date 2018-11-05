Forests, more and more Canadians are finding out, are not there just to be used as a resource to build things or provide newsprint. They are a place where we can heal. Canada now has five "healing forests" where people can catch up with themselves. (Alain Belliveau/Medway Community Forest Co-op)

Canada’s National Healing Forest Project comes to Quebec

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

There is not shortage of forest land in Canada: 347 million hectares, nine percent of the world’s woodland.

That’s nearly 10 hectares of forest land per person, more than 17 times the world average.

Terry Loucks is sharing his land in Quebec’s Eastern Townships as part of Canada’s National Healing Forests Project. Loucks’ land becomes the fifth venue that’s part of the project and the first in Quebec. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Forty-two percent of Canada is forest.

But how many people take advantage of those forests?

Business people, for sure.

Lots and lots of lumber gets sold.

But there is way more forests can be used for.

Terry Loucks walks down a trail in the healing forest he has opened to the public behind his home in Firtch Bay, QC with his friend Paul Conrad Carignan. (CBC)

As the First Nations people found out eons ago, forest and woodlands are good for a lot more than commerce and construction.

They can provide a slice of sanity, a respite of peace, a place to get your grip.

Asians in many countries have known about the benefits of “forest bathing” for centuries.

Canadians, not so much.

That’s changing now.

Some of B.C.’s old growth trees date back to the Magna Carta. (CBC)

Canada’s National Healing Forests Project was created in June 2015, just prior to the release the Truth and Reconciliation report that seeks to right so many past wrongs inflicted on the Indigenous people living across what we now call Canada.

There are now five healing forests in Canada, the latest–the first in Quebec–is in the province’s Eastern Townships, about 140 kilometres east of Montreal.

It being continually created and updated by Terry Loucks on the two-and-a-half hectares he owns in the village of Fitch Bay.

This wetland in Birch Mountain in Alberta will form part of the world’s largest area of protected boreal forest. (Submitted/ABMI)

Loucks grew up in Quebec’s magnificent Saguenay-Lac-St.-Jean region and has always loved woods and water.

So after a life in the city–the saw him work various jobs, including as a flight engineer for Air Canada–he felt like he was going home when he left the city rat race nearly 40 years ago..

His property sits on  Abenaki land and Loucks is determined to make his spiritual ancestors’ legacy by making the land available for people to experience the silence and beauty that can heal them as it once did–and continues to do–him

I spoke to him at his home in Fitch Bay on Monday.

Terry Loucks chats with Terry Haig about opening his land so others may heal.
Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Canada's National Healing Forest Project comes to Quebec

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

B.C. casino and Drake at odds over his place at the tables

RCI | Français

20e murale en hommage aux bâtisseurs de Montréal: MU rend hommage à Alanis Obomsawin

RCI | Español

Montreal quiere mayor diversidad en los consejos de administración de la municipalidad

RCI | 中文

温哥华房地产里的中国钱：新市长面临的挑战

العربية | RCI

إلى أي مدى تؤذي العقوبات الأميركية الجديدة إيران؟