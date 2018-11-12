The Canada Border Services Agency has trilingual signage at the border crossing in Cornwall, Ont., including messages in the Mohawk language. (Canada Border Services Agency)

Mohawk included at Canada Border crossing

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Mohawk language is now visible, along with Canada’s two official languages, English and French, at the border crossing in Cornwall, Ontario, that is the point of entry from the U.S. state of New York.

Abram Benedict is the Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. This was his statement on the occasion:

“Akwesasronon make up almost 70% of the traffic that is processed at the CBSA Cornwall Port. For many residents/elders in our community, Kanienkeha/Mohawk is their first language. The use of our language on the signage at the Port of Entry is an acknowledgement of daily users of the crossing, and the fact that the port is on traditional Akwesasne lands. We wish to continue to advance our partnership with CBSA in order to meet the needs of Akwesasronon.”

John Ossowski, President of Canada Border Services Agency responded:

“I’m very pleased with the new trilingual signage in Cornwall that has been developed in partnership with the Mohawk Community of Akwesasne. Our relationship with the Akwesasne community is important and the new signage is but one step on the CBSA path towards reconciliation.”

Akwsasne straddles both sides of the St. Lawrence River in Canada and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) greets Justice Murray Sinclair at the release of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada on the history of Canada’s residential school system, in Ottawa on Dec. 15, 2015. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Reconciliation is the process that was begun in the wake of our Truth and Reconciliation Commission looking into the horrific treatment of Canada’s indigenous peoples over the last 150 years.

The Commission issued 94 Calls to Action. This is one more small response to those, and as it says on the CBSA website, “a step in continuing to build a Nation-to-Nation relationship”.

Share
Posted in Economy, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

NHL agreement reached over head trauma

Economy, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Mohawk included at Canada Border crossing

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Society

Toronto Zoo's baby hippo named Penelope

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Poppies from around the world displayed in Calgary

RCI | Français

Moi, soldat - 30 récits de service et de sacrifices

RCI | Español

Las expectativas y las acciones de AMLO, el presidente electo mexicano

RCI | 中文

加拿大每年仅 40% 成人接种流感疫苗

العربية | RCI

قراءة في معاني يوم الذكرى