World renowned cellist in the subway

One of the world’s most celebrated musicians, YoYo Ma will give a surprise performance in the Montreal underground transit system, the Metro.

A post on the renowned cellist’s Facebook page read, “Yo-Yo Ma will surprise passers-by at a mètro station with a performance on Saturday afternoon as part of a unique, interactive and immersive experience. Yo-Yo is partnering with Montreal-based multimedia entertainment for impact firm, LembasWorks, their featured curation of “Creators for Impact,” and interactive designer Jonathan Chomko, to offer a profound moment of sharing and reflection combining music, visual art, and technology”

The idea is to explore the effect of technology on people’s lives free event will take place at 2 p.m. (1400) at the subway stop known as Place des Arts. The event will last about 15-20 minutes in a space that can hold about 300 standing people, with space allotted on a first come first served basis.

The superstar cellist will perform tonight at along sold out concert of “Suites” by Bach at the Maison Symphonique de Montreal as part of a Bach Festival.

