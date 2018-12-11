Rising interest rates to make buying a home more difficult

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 11 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Prospective buyers are expected to face a modest 1.7 per cent increase in the price of a home in Canada in 2019, but rising interest rates will likely affect their ability to get an affordable mortgage to pay for it, according to real estate broker Re/Max.

The Bank of Canada predicts the inflation rate will be 2.2 per cent in 2019 and companies predict salariy increases will average 2.8 per cent.

Fewer home buyers next year

The Re/Max survey suggests 36 per cent of Canadians are considering buying a home in the next five years. That is down from 48 per cent at the same time last year.

Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they don’t want to live near a retail cannabis store. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/file)

Green spaces, public amenities sought

It also found 65 per cent of respondents do not want to live near a retail cannabis store. The recreational use of the drug was legalized in Canada in October 2018. Among the other findings:

52 per cent would like to live closer to green spaces

47 per cent would like better access to public amenities

35 per cent would like to live closer to work

37 per cent would like to live closer to public transit

35 per cent would like to move to a different neighbourhood.

The housing market appears to be stabilizing, according to the outlook, but there are some municipalities where prices increased dramatically in 2018. They include Chilliwack, British Columbia (+13 per cent), Windsor, Ontario (+13 per cent), London, Ontario (+17 per cent) and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (+11 per cent).

For a table including the average home prices and percentage changes for a selection of cities, see RE/MAX 2019 Housing Market Outlook.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Society

Canada, U.K. lobby against coal-fired energy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Arrest of Huawei exec: Canada between a rock and a hard place

RCI | Français

La montée d’une droite populiste menace-t-elle le français au Canada?

RCI | Español

Coalición contra el aumento de la edad legal para el consumo de marihuana en Quebec

RCI | 中文

人权观察中国部主任：谴责中兴通讯向世界其它集权国家出售监控技术

العربية | RCI

قراءة في السجال حول أنابيب النفط والطاقة "القذرة" بين ألبرتا وكيبيك