Coal is the dirtiest of fossil fuels used to generate power and a big contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. (J. David Ake/AP Photo/file)

Canada, U.K. lobby against coal-fired energy

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 11 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

At the UN climate change talks in Poland, Canada and the United Kingdom are lobbying to reduce the world’s dependency on coal for generating electricity. “Coal is the dirtiest of all the fossil fuels by far,” says Warren Mabee, director of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University. “It has the most CO2 generated per unit of energy that’s put out. It generates carcinogens and particulate matter that have very, very significant human health impacts.”

Canada and the U.K. are trying to increase support for the “Powering Past Coal Alliance” which they created in October 2017. There are 28 member countries plus many provinces, states and corporations seeking to phase out coal for generating power. There are many countries resisting the effort including the United States, Germany, Russia and Australia which has just declared its position.

U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to dismantle previous efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photos/Nov. 26, 2018)

Good jobs, low cost are a hindrance

The biggest problem is that coal-generated power provides good jobs, and in countries where there is no regulation, it is cheap. This makes it particularly attractive for developing countries where its use is increasing.

Coal-generated power is decreasing in developed countries but not quickly enough, according to the alliance. It holds they should phase out coal-burning plants by 2030 and the whole world should do so by 2050.

There is the argument that new technologies can make coal burning cleaner, but Mabee says most utilities have decided the cost of installing them is too expensive.

Canada’s Environment Minister Catherine McKenna with her U.K. counterpart are spearheading efforts to get countries to phase out coal-fired energy plants. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/file

UN says closing man coal-fired plants is imperative

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the world must curb greenhouse gas emissions significantly over the next decade to avert grave impacts of climate change. It says 60 per cent of existing coal plants must be closed by 2030. Canada plans to meet that goal and the province of Ontario has already closed all of it’s coal plants. The U.K. will close its last plant in 2025.

Developed countries will need more pressure to comply and Mabee says developing countries would more likely respond to arguments about health.

“I think the big argument that’s going to get them there is going to be a focus on the negative impacts that…(burning coal) has on their populations right now, rather than the more esoteric, broad climate change impacts. It’s the human health impacts that are going to win this argument for us.”

Beijing is among the places periodically blanketed by heavy smog caused in part by burning coal. (Andy Wong/AP Photo/Nov. 14, 2018)

Canada and the U.K. sponsored a coal-free day” during this second week of climate talks in Katowice, Poland. Ironically, the city is the heart of Poland’s coal industry and coal companies are the main sponsors of the current COP24 talks.

Warren Mabee explains Canada’s efforts to get countries to stop burning coal for energy.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Society

Canada, U.K. lobby against coal-fired energy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Arrest of Huawei exec: Canada between a rock and a hard place

RCI | Français

La montée d’une droite populiste menace-t-elle le français au Canada?

RCI | Español

Coalición contra el aumento de la edad legal para el consumo de marihuana en Quebec

RCI | 中文

人权观察中国部主任：谴责中兴通讯向世界其它集权国家出售监控技术

العربية | RCI

قراءة في السجال حول أنابيب النفط والطاقة "القذرة" بين ألبرتا وكيبيك