The avalanche warning applies to most mountainous regions of the western province of British Columbia including the Purcell mountains pictured here. (iStock)

Special avalanche warning issued for western Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 14 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Many Canadians complain about the long cold winter, but others can’t wait to get out and enjoy the beauty and the snow. Several snow storms have hit the western province of British Columbia and, with a forecast for clear weather on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers are expected to be out in droves.

Officials are warning them there is a serious risk of avalanches. The problem is that there was a prolonged drought in late November and early December followed by snowfalls of between 60 and 150cm. The new snow is not bonding well to the the surface that formed during the drought.

Clearing weather and new snow in British Columbia mean skiers, snowboarders and others will be eager to set out for the backcountry. (iStock)

‘Any avalanche…on that layer…will be life threatening’

“Any avalanche triggered on that layer will definitely be life threatening,” says a news release from the agency, Avalanche Canada.

Skiers and boarders who leave ski resort boundaries and snowmobilers who ride at or above the treeline are particularly targeted in the warning. They and everyone going into the backcountry are warned to carry the essential rescue gear consisting of a transceiver, a probe and shovel and to know how to use it.

They are also urged to check the avalanche conditions at www.avalanche.ca before setting out.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, Society

Ontario city does away with indigenous sports symbols

L-R: , Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc
RCI | Français

Noël 2018 : 12 idées cadeaux

RCI | Español

Policía planta dispositivos GPS en cajas de Amazon para perseguir ladrones

RCI | 中文

盗车手段层出不穷、福特皮卡被盗最多

العربية | RCI

تطبيق جديد و خطير يسرق أموال المستخدمين