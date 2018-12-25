Hydro officials in British Columbia say despite some 800 workers still out in the field, some people could remain without power for days. One of the major challenges for Hydro crews is the large number of downed trees that are blocking roads and side streets, making it difficult to access many areas. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

Work still not done for crews trying to restore power in B.C.

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 25 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Hydro crews remain out in force in British Columbia trying to repair damage that will allow some 12,000 people to finally have their power restored following the fierce windstorm that swept the province last Thursday, leaving downed trees, downed power lines and blocked roads it its wake.

The final push for complete restoration is centred mainly on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The crews have been working virtually around-the-clock since the storm knocked power to some 600,000 customers in the province.

BC Hydro says that despite some 800 workers still in field some people could remain without power for days.

Boats are battered by waves in White Rock that was severely damaged during the fierce windstorm that hit British Columbia last Thursday. Some 12,000 people were still without power Christmas Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“Unfortunately, we will have some customers out in the most severe hit areas through Christmas Day,” says Tanya Fish, a BC Hydro spokesperson.

One of the major challenges for Hydro crews is the large number of downed trees that are blocking roads and side streets, making it difficult to access some neighbourhoods.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says repairing the damage will be expensive but it’s too it’s too early to put a figure on it.

“What’s amazing is that you’ve got men and women who are giving up their Christmas holidays,” Farnworth says.

“They’re working around the clock and they are working in challenging, often dangerous conditions.”

With files from CBC, Global, CP, The Weather Network, BC Hydro

