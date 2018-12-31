More and more immigrants, once they get settled, are making their presence felt on the Canadian job market. (CBC NEWS)

Employment gap continues to narrow between newcomers and native Canadians

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 31 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

New figures from Statistics Canada show the employment gap between immigrants and Canadian-born workers has reached its lowest level since 2006, the first year it studied.

The research showed 78.9 per cent of newcomers aged 25 to 54 are in the workforce.

The career pathways loan program in New Brunswick is aimed at helping immigrants and permanent residents afford the upgrading of professional credentials not recognized in Canada. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

That compares with 84 per cent of Canadian-born workers in the same age bracket that Stats Can says is when individuals are most likely to have finished their schooling and not yet retired.

The 6.4 per cent differential is for 2017, the last year the agency has complete figures.

It was the third consecutive year that the gap has narrowed.

Still, many newcomers to Canada have difficulty finding jobs that match their education level in the countries they came from and grow frustrated.

Most of the growth in the workforce between 2016 and 2017 was accounted for by immigrants of core working age and Canadian-born workers aged 55 and older.

Roughly 30 immigrants, mainly from Tunisia, were in in Val-d’Or, QC earlier this month to take part in a recruitment event. (Mélanie Picard/Radio-Canada)

From 2016 to 2017, 87,000 new immigrants joined the workforce, compared to 59,000 new Canadian-born workers.

Statistics Canada says newcomers are more likely to have low-paying jobs in the accommodation and food industries, but are also one third of the workforce in high-paying industries such as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing services, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

The highest employment rates were among immigrants from the Philippines, with 88.5 per cent of them having jobs, a better rate of employment than the Canadian-born population.

Through much of 2018, Canada’s unemployment rate hovered near a 40-year low and job creation remained strong as the evidence pointed to an economy going at close to full tilt.

With files from CBC, Statistics Canada

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Employment gap continues to narrow between newcomers and native Canadians

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

No movement reported in China-Canada political dispute

Indigenous, Politics, Society

Feeling blue? Here's some tonic!

Arts and Entertainment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, International

Debbie Travis' latest book: Design Your Next Chapter

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Dire warnings are renewed about melting Canadian glaciers

RCI | Français

VIH-SIDA au Canada : moins de personnes gaies, mais plus d'immigrants

RCI | Español

Los refugios para personas sin techo necesitan abrir sus puertas a las mascotas

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔、渥太华、多伦多跨年夜将大放焰火

فندق شاتو فرونتناك الشهير في كيبيك - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

فنادق كيبيك مملوءة عشية احتفالات رأس السنة