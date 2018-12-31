No movement reported in China-Canada political dispute

The frought–sometimes overwrought–relations between Canada and China continue to simmer and bubble up following the arrest of the chief financial officer of the Chinese techno giant Huawei at Vancouver Airport on Dec. 1.

Meng Wanzhou’s arrest at the request of the United States, which wants her extradicted, was followed by the arrests

of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, by Chinese authorities.

That prompted demands by Ottawa and Beijing to release their nationals, but so far there have been no releases by either side.

What kind of negotiations are going on behind closed doors is anyone’s guess at this point, but there was more fallout out over the weekend, but things did not settle down–at least publicly–over the weekend

As the Canadian luxury parka maker, Canada Goose Inc., finally opened its doors in Beijing, a Canadian teacher, Sarah McIver, arrested earlier this month returned home and a Chinese court ordered a retrial for a Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, facing drug smuggling charges.

Moreover, earlier this month, Canadian officials confirmed to RCI’s Levon Sevunts that nearly 200 Canadians are currently detained in China and continue to face legal proceedings.

At this point, no one is quite certain, how the the continuing saga will unfold.

With files from CP, CBC, CBC, Post Media, South China Morning Post, RCI