Sidewalk Labs wants to develop this area of Toronto's eastern waterfront into an entire "smart" community, but there's been privacy issues backlash (Canadian Press Handout-Sidewalk Labs)

Technology and you in 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 2 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

“Tech” is growing everywhere, from increasing presence of smart phones, laptops, and tablets, to autonomous vehicles, to “smart” appliances and houses, and even entire communities.

But with all this technology, and information about your own activity and habits, what about our privacy?

Amber Mac is a technology expert and author of “Outsmarting Your Kids Online”

Listen

This past year saw big tech firms criticised for privacy issues, security breeches, and more.

Amber Mac, tech expert, and author of “Outsmarting Your Kids Online” (supplied)

An idea for a fully integrated “smart community” to be created in an area of Toronto also faced harsh criticism over privacy issues including the resignation of the privacy consultant over her concerns.

RCI: Dec 2018: Smart city threatens privacy

On a personal level, people were getting in trouble for indiscretions online on one hand, or bullying on the other.

A high level Canadian politician had to resign his position due to indiscrete use of the internet and sending intimate photos to people he thought were women, but which turned out to be blackmailers.

RCI:Nov 2018: politician “sexting” scandal

China is using AI and technology to closely monitor its citizens for things like facial expressions that could be precursors to dissent.

On the plus side, Canadian AI technology called “Oscar” is being developed by Intuitive Inc. which is able to better sort waste at large facilities using a camera and image-recognition system to identify and divert trash into the right bin: garbage, recycling or organic.

Another Canadian tech company called North  has created the first pair of  smart glasses that actually look good.

Still, Mac says that as we head into 2019, people should understand that nothing on the web or social media is actually free.  These sites are all profit oriented companies providing a service and they are getting something in return for your “free” access and use, and as such people must always be aware of that.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Technology and you in 2019

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

History recovered from the sea: 19th century rifles

Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Feds issue warning to owners of Fraser River islands

Economy, Health, International, Society

New Food Guide expected to spark much controversy

RCI | Français

Une guerre commerciale mondiale en vue?

RCI | Español

Los veinte años de carrera musical de Tomás Jensen

RCI | 中文

加中共同庆祝持续了45年的“学者交换项目”

ذكرت 4٪ من النساء وأقل من 1٪ من الرجال أنهم عانوا من التحرّش الجنسي في مكان عملهم - iStockالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : قواعد إجبارية ضد كلّ أنواع التحرّش في الوسط المهني