Poor sleep is an issue for many Canadians and is associated with both physical and mental health problems. (iStock)

Worry about insomnia makes it worse, say experts

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 3 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Not enough sleep and poor quality sleep are prevalent among Canadian adults, according to government statistics analysed in 2017. A report concluded about one-third of adults sleep fewer hours per night than what is recommended for good physical and mental health.

Poor sleep is associated with problems like obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mortality and depression.

It can be tough to sleep when work can reach you at any time of day. (iStock)

Obstacles to sleep abound

“There is more and more…barriers between ourselves and healthy sleep,” says Dr. Christopher Winter, a neurologist, sleep specialist and author of a book about sleep. Among them, he mentions easy access to 24-hour entertainment or news online and all-day availability for queries from work.

There are many different kinds of sleep difficulty and finding out what exactly is the problem is key to finding solutions, says Winter. He emphasizes that medication is not the solution for most individuals.

“(Coming) to the conclusion that ‘I need to take a pill every night to fall asleep,’ I think, is not a particularly helpful or smart way of going about it and I think doctors are starting to understand that not only is that not the right way to deal with that kind of sleep problem but there’s a lot of dangers and inherent risks with medications that we often felt were relatively harmless or didn’t carry addiction risks,” says Winter.

(photo: Jen Fariello Photograph)

Dr. Christopher Winter says finding out exactly what is the sleep problem is key to solving it.
Listen
Reporting can be inaccurate

A common treatment for insomnia is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) which helps deal with the challenges, preoccupation and anxiety over sleep problems. “Let’s get out of the mindset of feeling like we’re in danger of not sleeping. Let’s understand our own sleep problems better,” says Winter. “Because that alone, the understanding of the problem can really ratchet down the fear and anxiety that we have about our sleep which is usually the biggest perpetuating force as to why we’ve had sleep problems for many years.”

Worrying about a lack of sleep is one of the big causes of insomnia, agrees Luc Beaudoin, a professor of cognitive science at Simon Fraser University. He adds that there is a discrepancy between what people report about how much sleep they got and what they actually did get.

In Canada, people who have severe sleep problems may have access to specialized sleep clinics which are part of the publicly-funded health care system.

Dr. Chris Winter says people call his book a thinly-veiled CBT experiment that seeks to help people find the root of their sleep problem and ways to solve it.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canadian oil company fined (again) for migratory bird deaths

Internet, Science and Technology

Technology and you in 2019

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

History recovered from the sea: 19th century rifles

RCI | Français

Nouveau système de réunification des familles d'Immigration Canada : fini la loterie et retour aux quotas

RCI | Español

La vida social como el mejor remedio para la depresión

RCI | 中文

加拿大要重新启用父母团聚移民配额

ذكرت 4٪ من النساء وأقل من 1٪ من الرجال أنهم عانوا من التحرّش الجنسي في مكان عملهم - iStockالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : قواعد إجبارية ضد كلّ أنواع التحرّش في الوسط المهني