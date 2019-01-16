Goodale warns of growing right-wing hate

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says hate groups, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis, are a growing threat in Canada.

And, Goodale says, internet providers have an obligation to make sure they don’t provide a platform for spreading fear and hate.

“They don’t want to have a reputation that they are purveyors of that kind of nasty stuff,” Goodale said following a speech on national security at the University of Regina on Tuesday.

“But they have to do better.”

Goodale said the van attack last April in Toronto in which 10 people were killed and the January 2017 attack on Quebec City mosque during which six people died were likely the result of the attackers being inspired by what they saw on the internet.

“They may have behaved themselves as singular individuals doing very evil deeds, but they were inspired by something and largely that relates back to what they saw on the internet,” he said.

Goodale says the federal government is working with internet providers to eliminate the problem.

So far, he says, there has been “pretty decent co-operation.”

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Global, Toronto Star