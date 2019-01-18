L-R: Marc, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude

The LINK Online, Jan. 18-19-20

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 18 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts: Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc  (video of show at bottom)

Listen

Canadian naval ship heads home after six-month tour in Mediterranean and North Atlantic

Spanish Frigate Cristobal Colon, French Naval Ship Latouche-Tréville and Turkish Naval Ship Oruceis sail ahead of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ville De Québec while near the coast of Norway during Exercise Trident Juncture on October 26, 2018. (Master Cpl. Andre Maillet/MARPAC Imaging Services)

The Canadian frigate joined the international patrol as part of Op Reassurance. During their service they travelled to several locations and deployed the relatively recent Cyclone helicopter, for the first time on an operational basis.

Levon speaks to the ship captain and the air officer about the tour, and its importance.

Changes coming to Canada’s national police, the RCMP

Change is coming to Canada’s iconic, national police force, the RCMP. (iStock)

Canada’s fabled Royal Canadian Mounted Police, have been saddled in recent years with several complaints, not the least of which are internal complaints of bullying and sexual harassment, and some class-action lawsuits.

“Despite the positive international image, the RCMP has had one scandal after another for the last 15 years,” says Michael Kempa, director of criminology at the University of Ottawa. Now the government has announced it will create an external board of advisers and hire independent investigators to deal with internal complaints.

Lynn spoke to Mr Kempa about the situation within the R.C.M.P. and the proposed changes

Documentary film: Spectres of Shortwave, the life and death of RCI’s transmitter site

The RCI transmission array near Sackville New Brunswick, a familiar sight for decades for thousands of nearby residents and the millions who have travelled the nearby highway over the years. ( A-D Christrie- Spectres of Shortwave)

In 2012, Radio Canada International’s budget was cut by over 80 per cent. This effectively ended the service as a shortwave broadcaster with the remaining small staff switching over to an Internet service.

The transmitter station and huge antennae array was an iconic presence in the area and inspired a young creator Amanda Dawn Christie to begin an art project, but that quickly changed into a documentary film about the life and death of the service, and how that affected the staff who worked there, the local residents, and shortwave fans. It’s a moving film, called “Spectres of Shortwave,” which has been seen at various film festivals, usually resulting in an emotional response from audiences. Some segments can be seen on Vimeo.

Mark spoke via Skype with Amanda Dawn Christie about her film.
Video of show

Images of the week

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

The LINK Online, Jan. 18-19-20

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Huge money-laundering operation in British Columbia alleged

RCI | Français

Dans son bras de fer avec le Canada, la Chine surjoue-t-elle sa main?

RCI | Español

"Champion": un nocaut operístico en Montreal

RCI | 中文

世界现在很动荡：加拿大外长呼吁国民不要无视外交部的旅行警告

العربية | RCI

إلامَ يستند حكمُ قتلِ المرتد عن الإسلام؟