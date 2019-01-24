Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Maracaibo, Venezuela January 23, 2019. (Isaac Urrutia/REUTERS)

Canadian labour group blasts Ottawa’s ‘provocative’ stance on Venezuela

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 24 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

An umbrella group of Canadian labour and civil society organizations says Canada’s recognition of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president will only lead to more internal conflict and polarization, and sets in motion a diplomatic showdown between Caracas and Ottawa.

Canada joined the United States, the Organization of American States, and ten other Latin American states on Wednesday in recognizing Guaido, Venezuela’s parliamentary speaker, as the country’s interim president and reaffirmed its refusal to recognize the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called on Maduro “to cede power to the democratically elected National Assembly.”

Common Frontiers, which lists among its active participants labour and civil society organizations such as the Canadian Labour Congress (CLS), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Unifor, and The United Church of Canada among others, says it is “deeply concerned” by these actions of the Liberal government.

“This provocative action on the part of Canada is a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and democratic norms,” said a statement by Common Frontiers. “They reflect interventionist polices that seek nothing less than regime change in Venezuela.”

‘Free and fair elections’

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS)

Raul Burbano of Common Frontiers said the organization, which sent observers to monitor the Venezuelan presidential election in May of 2018, also took issue with Ottawa’s assertion that the election was a sham.

The Canadian delegation, which was composed of members of Unifor, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, The United Church, Common Frontiers and Rabble.ca, concluded in its final report that the May 20, 2018 elections “were fair, transparent and represented the will of the Venezuelan people.”

However, opposition politicians in Venezuela decried electoral fraud and contested the official results, which showed that Maduro won with nearly 68 per cent of the vote, well ahead of his nearest rival Henri Falcón, who received nearly 21 per cent of votes.

In her statement Freeland said Canada will support Guaido’s commitment to lead Venezuela “to free and fair presidential elections.”

“We reiterate that a resolution of the crisis in Venezuela can only be achieved through the leadership and courage of Venezuelans themselves,” Freeland, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said in a statement.

“Canadians stand with the people of Venezuela and their desire to restore constitutional democracy and human rights in Venezuela.”

‘A path towards chaos?

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of his government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. (Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS)

Canada has also imposed targeted sanctions against 70 Venezuelan officials and, in collaboration with five other countries in the Americas, referred the situation in Venezuela to the International Criminal Court, she added.

Canada has also taken steps to downgrade diplomatic relations and restrict engagement with Venezuela, Freeland said.

Maduro, however, has received strong support from Russia and China.

A statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that actions by the United States, Canada and other members of the so-called Lima Group “can only deepen the social divide in Venezuela, aggravate street protests, dramatically destabilise the Venezuelan political community and further escalate the conflict.”

“The deliberate and obviously well-orchestrated creation of dual power and an alternative decision-making centre in Venezuela is a direct path towards chaos and erosion of Venezuelan statehood,” the Russian statement said. “Several people have already died. We firmly condemn those who are pushing Venezuelan society into the abyss of violent civil discord.”

China said on Thursday it opposes outside interference in Venezuela and supports its efforts to protect its independence and stability.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called for all sides to calmly and reasonably find a peaceful solution.

“China supports the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to uphold national sovereignty, independence and stability,” Hua said. “China always upholds the principle of non-interference in other counties’ internal affairs and opposes foreign interference in Venezuela’s affairs.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

On guard at the top of the world

RCI | Français

Alimentation : la rhétorique anti-animalière divise

RCI | Español

¿Basta saber utilizar las redes sociales para colarse a la cabeza de la fila de solicitantes de asilo ?

RCI | 中文

到底是否有必要在自来水里添加氟化物？加拿大城市意见不一

العربية | RCI

ورشة في الترجمة الأدبية من توقيع جمعية "ترجمة العربية في مونتريال"