Lunar New Year celebrations planned at immigration museum

New Year practices from Japanese, Filipino and Chinese cultures will be celebrated on February 2, 2019 at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in the eastern city of Halifax. The museum is located at the seaport where nearly one million immigrants arrived by ship between 1928 and 1971.

Hands-on activities offered to families

The public is invited to see special presentations of music and dance and to take part in activities such as dumpling making, stamps and Chinese paper cuts.

Tours of the museum will be offered in Mandarin throughout the day.

Special guests who will attend include graphic designer and stamp maker Carloe Liu, the Confucius Institute at Saint Mary’s University and the Nova Scotia Chinese Culture and Art Club.