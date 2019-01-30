Among the reasons Canadians regret retiring are boredom and financial concerns. (iStock)

Over one-quarter of Canadians regret retiring: poll

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 30 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A public opinion poll has found that 27 per cent of retired Canadians regret having left their jobs and 23 per cent of retirees have tried to re-enter the labour market. When asked why they chose to return to work, 59 per cent said it was for intellectual stimulation and 50 per cent said it was because of financial concerns.

The online survey conducted for the CIBC bank also found that half of Canadians would rather continue working past age 65 rather than retire with a lower standard of living. Working reduced hours was considered to provide the best of both world by 78 per cent of respondents.

A minority of retired Canadians were able to get back into the workforce at a similar pay level. (iStock)

Almost one-third unable to find work

Retiring and then returning to work was found to be a bit of a gamble. Only 32 per cent who tried to return succeeded and did so at a similar pay level. Of the remainder, 38 per cent returned at a lower pay level and 30 per cent gave up trying.

A very large proportion of the Canadian population has or is reaching retirement age. It’s estimated 425,000 people will retire every year by 2020.

At the same time, life expectancy has increased to 80.9 years for men and 84.7 years for women. With the standard retirement age around 65, that leaves many years for Canadians to get bored and to have to provide for themselves.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Ottawa unveils new measures to combat election interference

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

Another major sports event host backs out

International, Society

Youth arrest on terrorism charges

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

Crucial deadline looms for Canada's largest national park

RCI | Français

Keolis Canada s’engage à embaucher certains chauffeurs au chômage à la suite de la fermeture de Téo Taxi

RCI | Español

La educación política y la movilización ciudadana para terminar con el racismo en Quebec

RCI | 中文

超级寒流袭击北美，加拿大北部冷到零下 60度

الشابّة السوريّة رهف زوين حصلت على شهادة في إدارة الفنادق والمنتجعات من معهد سيلكيرك في بريتيش كولومبيا/Kirsten Hildebrandالعربية | RCI

الشابّة السوريّة رهف زوين: صفحة جديدة في كندا لم تنسها ويلات الحرب

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les cendres de Christine St-Onge bientôt au paysMystérieux symptômes : le personnel canadien en poste à Cuba réduit de moitiéFinancement politique en 2018 : de généreuses contributions pour une année non électoraleLes glaces bloquent à nouveau la circulation sur le fleuve Saint-LaurentSignes religieux : « Je vais trancher » le débat sur la clause grand-père, dit LegaultPesticides : un lanceur d'alerte congédié par le gouvernement du QuébecOttawa s’active contre les menaces d'ingérence étrangère à l'approche des électionsMarieChantal Chassé : plus que des problèmes de communicationGhislain Picard réélu chef de l’APNQLTaillefer « regrette » son passage en politique qui a nui à Téo Taxi
Canadian stock exchanges' lottery awards POT ticker symbol — but to whom?Conservatives, Liberals set new fundraising records ahead of election yearSaudi Arabia sidesteps scorn, signs billions in new global business dealsFed leaves interest rates steady, says will be 'patient' on future hikesCanada reduces presence in Cuba after another diplomat falls mysteriously illLabour complaint against Amazon Canada alleges workers who tried to unionize were firedTim Hortons bets on coffee you can eat with double-double coffee barOttawa setting up new team to warn Canadians of potential election interferenceHe died in an Ontario jail cell, mentally ill and restrained. Now his family is suingU.S. and Chinese officials try for truce in trade war at 2-day meeting in Washington