Public invited to help design major library facility

A “modern, iconic facility” will be built to house Library and Archives Canada and the Ottawa Public Library and the public is invited to “inspire the design” of the building. The facility is set to open in 2024 in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, five blocks away from Parliament.

People can participate in person or online

People are invited to register for one of two design workshops on how to make best use of the site. They will be asked to provide feedback on preliminary concepts provided by architects.

In early March, all Canadians will be able to go online to view the three concepts presented at the workshops and provide input.

A series of visits and meetings are planned with Indigenous communities and associations.

Besides housing a treasure-trove of books and documents, the joint facility will allow Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada to work together to present exhibitions and events which will highlight Canada’s heritage.