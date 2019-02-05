Hockey night at “the fights”.

Unlike world football (soccer) where a touch by one player can leave the other apparently reeling in agony on the ground, Canadian hockey is a completely different matter.

In fact, there’s a well-used somewhat tongue-in-cheek saying in Canada which references the fact that there are quite a number of fist fights between players in Canadian hockey.

“I went to the fights, and a hockey game broke out”.

That would certainly seem to be the case, at least it was last Saturday when two Nova Scotia university hockey teams met.

Allegedly the taunting by the Acadia Axemen of member on the St Francis Xavier X-Men team regarding a sexual assault survivor, led to a bench clearing brawl involving almost all members of both teams in a donnybrook that lasted a few minutes.

It may not have been particularly helpful that the arena sound system was playing the theme from the hit boxing film “Rocky”.

Eventually the two head coaches and some 13 players were ejected, and the game finished with a four on four match.Acadia won the game 6-3.

Post game, the two team’s versions of events seem to differ. The Atlantic University Sports body is investigating further.

