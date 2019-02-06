Butterflies to fly free in Montreal greenhouse

Winter is very long in Montreal and by March, many people are longing for an end to it. So, it is a good time for them to be invited to the city’s warm Botanical Garden greenhouses to experience live butterflies flying free.

Every year, the Space For Life facility imports several kinds of butterflies and, this Feb. 28, 2019 it will open its doors to the public. Many schools in the city organize trips for students to enjoy the experience. This year, science educators will be on hand to discuss the evolutionary history of butterflies.

They will explain that over the course of 200 million years, butterflies have developed several adaptations in response to biological and environmental change. Among them they have developed bright colours, patterns and iridescence on their wings.

The purchase of tickets allows access to the main greenhouse which will house the butterflies as well as nine others.