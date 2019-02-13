Canadian athletes at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, S Korea. A new sports body headed by a Canadian, has been announced to give athletes a voice in how international sports is governed (Jason Ransom-CP

New international sports body to empower athletes

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

CBC/BBC announce new group to give international-level athletes a strong voice

A former top executive of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and a top Olympic cyclist are behind a new athlete-based international sports body.

Called Global Athlete, the new body will be headed by Canadian Rob Koehler as director-general. Formerly deputy-director of WADA, Koehler who had been a strong critic of Russia during the doping scandal and occasional differences of opinion with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), left that agency in August for “personal reasons” and take up his new role leading Global Athlete.

Rob Koehler who left the World Anti-Doping Agency as deputy director general, has now joined the new international athlete-led movement Global Athlete, along with British cyclist Callum Skinner and eight Olympians or Paralympians. (CBC)

Quoted by CBC Sports, Koehler said “It’s time to allow athletes to say what’s wrong with sport and listen to and engage them. Athletes need to have a stronger say in how sport is being shaped, a stronger say in anti-doping rules, and they want to be engaged in a way that helps them contribute to the growth”.

The group of at least eight high level athletes includes British cyclist Callum Skinner who will engage and mobilise other athletes. Recently retired Canadian Paralympic swimmer Benoit Huot will also be a member of the group.

Global Athlete will include recently retired Canadian swimmer and 20-time Paralympic medallist Benoit Huot (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images/File-via CBC Sports)

The motivation for the group comes from years of dissatisfaction among athletes over how international sports body’s hav conducted themselves saying athletes views are usually not welcomed by the governing bodies, according to Koehler.

He says the idea is not to replace WADA or the IOC, but the have an equal voice at the table and get a fair bargain for athletes. He notes that amateur sport is a multi-billion dollar industry and they want to look at revenue generators, working conditions. He adds that the IOC has “billions of dollars in reserve” and would like to see some compensation for appearances.

British multi-medal winning cyclist Callum Skinner helped to form the new body and will play a leading role with Global Athlete, Skinner says he will help ‘inspire and change sport for the better and bring it into the 21st century.’ (CBC)

Many international athletes were very dismayed at the decision by WADA and the IOC to reinstate Russia after the doping scandal. Other issues also have added to their dissatisfaction with how sports are being governed including cases of sexual abuse by people in positions of authority like doctors and coaches, and at least one case of a physical beating of an athlete by an opposing coach.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

We can edit the human genome, but should we?

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Sting to support Oshawa GM workers

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

New international sports body to empower athletes

Health, International, Society

RCMP reviewing how it handles fentanyl

RCI | Français

Le Palais des congrès de Montréal attend 8000 infirmiers du monde

RCI | Español

Más niños pobres y con carencias alimenticias en Canadá

RCI | 中文

她的辞职让特鲁多政府丑闻疑云越来越大

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث خلال مؤتمره الصحفي في وينيبيغ في 12-02-2019/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

اوتاوا: عاصفة سياسيّة أحدثتها استقالة وزيرة العدل السابقة