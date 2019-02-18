Canada: cannabis edibles coming soon, but with concerns

Experts have predicted a huge market for legal cannabis. This already seems to be the case as many government regulated outlets have difficulty keeping up with supply.

After smoking, edibles (containing the active ingredient THC) are the next phase set to arrive on the market and this could be another huge and profitable market but because it’s not without its own concerns, the government, industry, and medical experts are still working on regulations.

Jameson Berkow is a reporter with the Globe and Mail’s cannabis professional news service.

Even before “edibles” become marketable products, there have already been some cases where some people, children notably, and at least one elderly person, have consumed THC infused candies and suffered medical episodes.

Toronto’s medical officer of health is already calling for a ban on edibles that might appeal to children, such as candies. Dr. Eileen de Villa is also concerned about young people and vaping, calling for additional bans on marketing campaigns in places where youths might access and cannabis use in movies and videos.

Calls to poison centres regarding overdoses of cannabis have doubled in Ontario alone from 2013 to 2017 and that was before recreational use became legalised in October of 2018.

It is thought that new regulations concerning cannabis edibles, extracts, and topical products (creams, ointments etc) may be ready within months and may take effect by October of this year.

