The Bay of Fundy in eastern Canada is one of the beautiful places that attract tourists. (iStock)

Record number of tourists visit Canada in 2018

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

A record 21.3 million travellers came to Canada in 2018, reports Destination Canada, a national marketing organization. The tourism sector accounts for 745,300 jobs and contributes an estimated $102.5 billion dollars.

Many travellers come from the United States, but this year an all-time 32 per cent came from other countries.

Canada is marketed as a year-round tourist destination with winter attractions like the Rideau Canal in Ottawa figuring prominently. (iStock)

Records for arrivals were set among visitors from China (737,379, an increase of six per cent over 2017), France (604,166, an increase of five per cent), Mexico (404,402, an increase of five per cent) and India (287,416, an increase of 15 per cent).

The increases overall were attributed to marketing efforts, visa changes for priority markets and new flight routes.

