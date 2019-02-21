Multi-vehicle pileups send eight to hospital

Part of the Trans-Canada Highway in the western province of Alberta was closed on Feb. 20, 2019 after dozens of vehicles flew off snowy and icy roads.

A critical emergency alert was issued just before 7 pm for a stretch of highway west of the city of Calgary. People trapped on the highway were told to shelter in place.

The Canadian government recommends that drivers keep a blanket, a candle and a snack in their vehicle in case they get stranded, but not everyone does.

Cars ‘just flying off the road’

There were several multi-vehicle collisions. In some cases, emergency crews had to use hydraulic tools to get people out and emergency vehicles were being rear-ended.

“Cars were literally just flying off the road,” said Chantel Westguard to CBC news. Eight people were taken to hospital, including three children. Their lives were not in danger.

The highway was reopened at 9pm.