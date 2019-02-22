We love to see birds coming to backyard feeders, but its not all good news for the birds (Yvon Theriault-via CBC.)

Feeding birds in winter: both a good and bad idea

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 22 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Winter is a tough time for most animals, birds included. Humans have long enjoyed helping out by providing food in birdfeeders.

But for many years now, scientists and other researcher have been saying that’s both good and not so good for our feathered friends.

On the upside, the feeders provide a valuable energy source in a time when food might be scarce.

On the other, the feeders can expose them to at least two mortal dangers. One of them is from housecats who can attack birds  feeding on the ground for seeds spilled from the feeder. Another concern is location of the feeders. University of Alberta professor Erin Bayne of the Faculty of Science says they should be placed either several metres away from windows, or right up close but angled away from windows. They should not be placed in such a way that the bird perceives a flight path through the house because of front and back windows. Windows can also reflect the “outdoors” fooling birds into flying into them as well. According to a study in 2015 led by Bayne over 900,000 birds die each year in Alberta alone from flying into glass.

There were also warnings in recent years about feeders being a source for spreading a deadly infection among birds. Infected birds can visit the feeder and leaved bacteria that can be picked up and spread among others visiting the feeders.

While providing valuable food in winter times of scarcity, a bird with an avian virus can also leave bacteria that can infect others and spread the disease more widely.( Colin Mulvany-AP-The Spokesman-Review via CBC)

Another concern is that by feeding birds we may change migration habits which has as yet not fully understood consequences. A German study in 2009 showed there were not only migratory, but physical changes in two groups of a single population European blackcaps since 1959. One group flies a shorter winter migratory route to the UK, while the other a longer southerly route to Spain. The changes in both migratory routes and physical changes seems to be the result of birdfeeding in northwestern Europe, while the longer southern route birds rely on more natural sources like fruits.

As aspect of this issue is a meeting this month in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Banff Alberta where council is debating whether to ban bird feeders.

Its part of an overall plan to limit human/animal interactions and the argument is that the feeders are an unnatural attractant to wildlife to come into town.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Share
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
Share

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Saving endangered species in Canada missing proper Indigenous input: study

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Will Canada win the race for lab-grown "meat"?

Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Hearing on the case of runner Caster Semenya and testosterone

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Screen time more than doubled for the very young: study

RCI | Français

Les agressions sexuelles envers des religieuses enfin révélées

RCI | Español

La mexicana Areli Moran interpreta Serpentine en El Festival Internacional de Danza de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

想象一下：给沉入式的Decarie高速公路盖个顶棚，再在上面种植花草建造住宅

العربية | RCI

كندا لا تزال مذهولة من فاجعة أسرة برهو ومستعدة لاستقبال جدة الأطفال وخالهم