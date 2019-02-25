The Cape Bald Packers lobster-processing plant in Cap-Pelé is a total loss said the village fire chief, Ronald Cormier. (Facebook/Village de Cap-Pelé)

N.B. fish plant destroyed by fire leaves heartbreak in its wake

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 25 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Acadian fishing village of Cap-Pelé, New Brunswick has long lived on the edge, drawing its economic lifeblood from fish its residents pull from the sea and process for market.

Mid-way through Sunday morning, every working class town’s night nightmare occurred.

The Cape Bald Packers fish-packing plant burnt to the ground, taking with it 500 jobs.

Seven fire departments responded the fire at the Cape Bald Packers lobster processing plant in Cap-Pelé Sunday morning.
(Ian Bonnell/Radio Canada)

Seven fire departments fought that blaze, which broke out around 10.30.

To no avail.

“Everything is gone,” the village’s fire chief, Ronald Cormier, told Radio Canada.

“We couldn’t control the fire. There was too much flame and too much black smoke.”

Because it was Sunday, no workers–many of whom come from nearby communities–were in the building.

Cap-Pelé Serge Léger: “I looked behind our place and saw the smoke and it broke my heart.” (Gabriel Garon/Radio Canada)

“It’s a vicious fire,” Serge Léger, the mayor of Cap-Pelé, which has a population of about 2,500, told Radio Canada.

“I looked behind our place and saw the smoke and it broke my heart.”

Earlier this month, a fire destroyed a Cape Bald Packers lobster-packing plant in nearby Richibucto Village, N.B.

It is unclear if the Cap-Pelé facility will be rebuilt.

With files from CBC, Radio Canada, Global

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

International cooperation on rare genetic paediatric brain disorder

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Oil vs caribou: Canada concerned about incomplete US report

RCI | Français

Félix Auger-Aliassime a le potentiel pour gagner Roland-Garros selon Louis Borfiga

RCI | Español

Proyecto de Ley Nº 2 de Quebec sobre el cannabis es objetado por Montreal y otros municipios

RCI | 中文

狂风暴雪：多伦多北部50辆车撞一起、蒙特利尔努力除冰、PEI 政府晚开门...

العربية | RCI

قراءة في إرث بول ديوار، خادم أوتاوا وكندا الذي رحل باكراً

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Mitch Garber s’inquiète de l’effet des débats sur l’immigration sur l’économie du QuébecBoissons énergisantes : un cœur mécanique à 27 ansCarambolage au nord de Toronto : l'autoroute maintenant rouverteLe Groupe de Lima alerte la Cour pénale internationale sur la situation au VenezuelaPhénix : dirigeants syndicaux et députés fédéraux fustigent un éventuel délai de 10 ansEt si on créait une maternelle 4 ans dans un CPE?Deux carambolages et un déversement d’hydrocarbures sur l’A-15Affaire SNC-Lavalin : les conservateurs demandent la comparution de TrudeauTragédie des Broncos : le coroner recommande des mesures pour identifier les victimes de catastrophesNouvelle tuile pour la traverse Matane–Côte-Nord : le traversier a percuté un quai
Doug Ford's van customization has $50K price tag, documents showCourt orders temporary halt to Quebec's plan to toss out 18,000 immigration applicationsGrowing anti-vax movement has global ramificationsR. Kelly enters not guilty plea in sex abuse caseClimate change: CO2 emissions fall in 18 countries with strong policies, study findsRelatives arriving in Canada today to support refugee parents whose 7 children died in Halifax fireHighway 400 reopens near Barrie, Ont., following pileup involving dozens of vehiclesPuppy survived 5 nights in the wild after 15-vehicle crashWilson-Raybould 'anxious' to testify on SNC-Lavalin - but it's not clear how much she can sayU.S. applies more sanctions on Venezuela as Lima Group meets in Colombia