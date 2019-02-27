City of Toronto public works vehicle, a GM 3500 HD, one of fewer than 400 GM vehicles in the huge city fleet. Although a boycott would be mostly symbolic, it's an important gesture according to city councillors. (City of Toronto)

Canadian backlash against General Motors grows

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

City of Toronto siding with labour union: bans GM vehicles from Mexico

After about 100 years of vehicle manufacturing in Oshawa Ontario, General Motors has decided to close its award-winning plant and move any future production to its U.S. and Mexican plants.

The Canadian labour union, Unifor, which has been fighting the decision on behalf of some 2,600 hourly paid workers has a new ally in the form of Canada’s biggest city, Toronto. Union president Jerry Dias says every job at the plant near Toronto is tied to seven others in the city and wider surrounding area.

Oshawa has depended heavily on GM as a major employer for almost 100 years. The plant was also vital to the Allied war effort contributing tens of thousands of armoured vehicles and a variety of trucks like this 1944 Chevrolet 60cwt  CMP restored by M Montgomery

Councillors in the city of Toronto are proposing that the city ban the purchase of GM vehicles made in Mexico.

Noting that GM is enjoying record profits and is expanding production in Mexico while closing the Oshawa plant, Councillor Mike Layton proposed last week that the  city “evaluate and change its purchasing practices unless General Motors maintains production in Oshawa and at its other Canadian facilities”.

The City of Toronto fleet consists of a variety of some 5,500 vehicles, 372 of which are GM products of which 26 were made in Mexico. The city has 86 GM vehicles on order, but none of the those are made in Mexico. The city is expecting to purchase some 300 more public works vehicles this year to replace older ones.

Chevrolet SUV of the Toronto Police., City councillors hope other municipalities join in a boycott of Mexican-made GM vehicles to send a message about the plant closure in Canada, (wiki commons)

City vehicle purchases are made by public tender, and noting that the motion will not have a major effect, Layton and fellow Councillor Jim Karygiannis along with Toronto Mayor John Tory say the city’s purchasing power is “worth something” and may cause GM and other carmakers to “think twice” about such decisions.

Karygiannis also said he hopes other municipalities join in the boycott so that GM and other manufacturers get a clear message of displeasure from various levels of government and Canadians.

The motion called, “Reviewing vehicle purchasing practices in solidarity with Oshawa”, was debated by Toronto council on Wednesday and adopted without amendments.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadian backlash against General Motors grows

Health, International, Society

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge slows Quebec's new immigration plans

RCI | Français

Un 5e mandat pour Bouteflika décrié à Montréal

RCI | Español

Montreal ofrecerá limpieza de nieve en la entrada de casas de personas con movilidad reducida

RCI | 中文

前司法部长：她议会作证说话自由仍受限制

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: هل تُثمر الاحتجاجاتُ ديمقراطيةً وانتقالاً سلمياً للسُلطة؟