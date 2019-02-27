Carrying the groceries instead of using a cart is one suggested kind of ‘incidental physical activity’ that can accumulate and improve fitness. (iStock)

Just intensifying daily activity may improve fitness: editorial

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

For years Canadians have been told they need to get more exercise, but studies suggest obstacles to following that advice are that it takes time and and not everyone can afford to join a gym.

An editorial in the British Journal of Sport Medicine instead suggests people work physical activity into their daily routines. It could be as simple as carrying groceries, running for a bus, jogging on the spot at stop lights or stopping the television every 20 minutes to do a few jumping jacks or pushups.

Climbing stairs a few times a day, is another suggested kind of “incidental physical activity.”. (iStock)

Increase vigour, says fitness expert

“It’s looking at the world a different way, that our world is different and bring(ing) back some of the old habits we had in the past,” says Natalie Toman, a fitness expert with the non-profit ParticipACTION which works to improve the fitness of Canadians.

“Way before modern conveniences, we tended to increase vigour through our activities of daily living (such as) doing your laundry, cleaning your home, shoveling your driveway, walking to school, walking home from school. So, it’s just injecting those activity moments back into your day.”

The editorial suggests health authorities recognize that any bouts of physical activity count for health and building a daily routine that incorporates brief sporadic bouts of high intensity incidental physical activity has several advantages.

‘Huff and puff regularly’ could become a useful message

The next step is to test the health effects of this. If results are positive, public health officials and providers could deliver a simple message such as “huff and puff regularly.”

This idea meshes with ParticipACTION’s recent release of a new app. “The app allows Canadians to track all of these little incidental movements and get rewarded for it through prizing,” says Toman. “So, this is a great opportunity with this research to really drive home that every little thing that you’re doing, if you add intensity to it, you’re going to accumulate that heart-healthy physical activity that we’re looking for you to engage in.”

Currently, research suggests that 82 per cent of Canadians do not get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.

(photo: Janice Lempera/ParticipACTION)

Natalie Toman explains ‘incidental physical activity’ and how it can improve fitness.

