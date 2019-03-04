Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould testifying before a Parliamenty hearing into what is being called a case of improper interference into a legal case against SNC Lavalin . (Adrian Wyld-CP)

Political scandal Canada: dual office of Justice Minister and Attorney-General, a concern?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Alleged interference in a criminal case by the highest level of the Liberal government has been Canada.

The scandal centres on Jody Wilson-Raybould who holds the partisan position of Justice Minister in the Liberal cabinet, and the non-partisan position of Canada’s Attorney-General. She has a strong legal background which she felt required her position as Attorney-General to take precedence over partisan considerations as Justice Minister.

The scandal which has widely shaken the Liberal government involves her dual role and the case of the Montreal-based international giant SNC Lavalin accused of corruption and fraud, charges to date not proven in court.

Allegedly the Prime Minister and others attempted to pressure Wilson-Raybould to change her decision as Attorney-General to allow a legal case against the firm to proceed.

First an audio clip of Ms Wilson Raybould’s testimony at a Parliamentary justice hearing into the situation.

Listen

With his take on the combined roles of Justice Minister and Attorney-General, unique to Canadian politics, and the potentially contradictory roles, we hear from James Kelly (PhD) Professor of Political Science at Concordia University in Montreal.

Listen

In a cabinet shuffle, Wilson-Raybould was removed from her position as Justice Minister and given the role of Veteran’s Affairs Minister, widely seen as demotion, and also widely interpreted as punishment for not acquiescing to the Liberal leader’s requests to intervene in the case against SNC Lavalin.

James Kelly (PhD) professor of political science, (Concordia University-Montreal)

She subsequently resigned from the VA minister position.

Additional information-sources

CBC:M Gollom: Feb 13/19: What you need to know about SNC Lavalin affair

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Critics say new pot legislation should go farther

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada joins in new NASA space project

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Used Aussie jets to cost millions more than earlier estimate

Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous

Newcomers to see Indigenous film, meet actress

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

March is Fraud Prevention Month

RCI | Français

La violence économique envers les femmes, le cas d’Hélène

RCI | Español

Trump, la cláusula que agravaría la situación en Cuba y afectaría a empresas canadienses y extranjeras

RCI | 中文

礼品卡还在手里，可卡里的钱被人盗用了。这是咋回事？

رئيس حكومة كيبيك فرنسوا لوغو لم يعد متفائلا من الانتخابات الفدرالية بالنسبة لكيبيك/الصحافة الكنديةالعربية | RCI

ملف SNC-Lavalin: تأثيره السلبي على كيبيك في الانتخابات الفدرالية